 IPL 2020 | Chennai Super Kings batsmen think of CSK as a government job, claims Virender Sehwag

Given the lofty standards set by Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, they have endured a below-par season thus far in the 13th edition of the cash-rich league. To further add to their misery, their poor batting again came to the fore in the last game against KKR, which they lost by 10 runs after being 90/1 at the halfway stage in the chase of 168 runs. MS Dhoni made 11 off 12, Kedar Jadhav did even poorer with 7* off 12 deliveries and that meant CSK's batting woes haven't vanished yet despite a brilliant game against Punjab, which saw their openers add a mammoth 181 for the first-wicket.