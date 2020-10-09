 IPL 2020 | Chennai Super Kings batsmen think of CSK as a government job, claims Virender Sehwag

Today at 5:16 PM
Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag has taken potshots at the Chennai Super Kings batsmen and has stated that they think playing for the Men in Yellow is akin to a government job. With just four points after six games, MS Dhoni's men are struggling big time in the 2020 IPL and failed to impress.
Given the lofty standards set by Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, they have endured a below-par season thus far in the 13th edition of the cash-rich league. To further add to their misery, their poor batting again came to the fore in the last game against KKR, which they lost by 10 runs after being 90/1 at the halfway stage in the chase of 168 runs. MS Dhoni made 11 off 12, Kedar Jadhav did even poorer with 7* off 12 deliveries and that meant CSK's batting woes haven't vanished yet despite a brilliant game against Punjab, which saw their openers add a mammoth 181 for the first-wicket.
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has his own style of expressing opinions on the game of cricket. He is the last person to mince words and with his cheeky and no-holds-barred style, generally makes for some compelling views. This time, he took a dig at the CSK batsmen, comparing their job at the franchise to a government employee's job.
"It should have been chased down. But the dot balls played by Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja didn't help," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz Live.
"And, in my view, some of the Chennai Super Kings batsmen think of CSK as a government job, whether you perform or not, they know they'll get their salary anyway," he added.
Chennai Super Kings are relinquishing at the sixth spot on the IPL points table as they have just four points after six games. The good form of their openers is a great sign for them with Shane Watson making back-to-back fifties and regaining form, and Faf du Plessis being Mr Consistent but all else have failed spectacularly. The Men in Yellow have greatly missed the services of their star batsman Suresh Raina.
