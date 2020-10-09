IPL 2020 | Ben Stokes' return couldn't have come at a better time, opines Kris Srikkanth

After winning their first two games to stun one and all given their poor track record in the IPL, Rajasthan Royals have been back in the all familiar zone of disappointing their fans as they faced three back-to-back defeats, which has seen them slip off to the seventh spot on the IPL points table, just above Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020. After their first two games in Sharjah, the Jaipur-based franchise have struggled to get going at other venues but they will return to their happy hunting ground on October 9 as they take on the formidable Delhi Capitals, who have won four games off their first five and are going from strength to strength in the 13th edition of the lucrative league.