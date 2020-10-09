IPL 2020 | Ben Stokes' return couldn't have come at a better time, opines Kris Srikkanth

Today at 5:48 PM
Kris Srikkanth reckons that English all-rounder Ben Stokes' return to the Rajasthan unit couldn't have come at a better time, especially after the way they have floundered in the last few games. Notably, RR will take on Delhi Capitals on October 9, while Stokes returns for the SRH game on Sunday.
After winning their first two games to stun one and all given their poor track record in the IPL, Rajasthan Royals have been back in the all familiar zone of disappointing their fans as they faced three back-to-back defeats, which has seen them slip off to the seventh spot on the IPL points table, just above Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020. After their first two games in Sharjah, the Jaipur-based franchise have struggled to get going at other venues but they will return to their happy hunting ground on October 9 as they take on the formidable Delhi Capitals, who have won four games off their first five and are going from strength to strength in the 13th edition of the lucrative league.
Hard-hitting former Indian opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth feels that Ben Stokes' return to the RR side will add a lot of strength to the side as they have been found wanting in the last few games. He termed the English all-rounder as a brilliant fielder and someone who can solve Rajasthan's middle-order issues besides doing a handy job with the white cherry in hand. Stokes, however, will only be able to play from the game against SRH, which will take place on October 11 as he is undergoing quarantine.
"Ben Stokes' return could not have come at a better time for Rajasthan. After a good start, they have floundered a bit in the next few games, primarily because they lacked a power hitter in the middle overs. Stokes brings in a wealth of experience not only in batting but also with the ball. His bowling can be more than handy. His sharp bouncers and clever variations will be a good option for Steve Smith, especially in Sharjah. Stokes is also a brilliant fielder and that will add to the overall strength," Srikkanth wrote for TOI.
The former chairman of Indian Men's selection committee also hailed Delhi Capitals as one of the strongest units in the competition, however, he also pointed out a potential weakness that they have- lack of a power-hitter at no.7.
"Delhi have been a formidable unit. They have all their bases covered. The only minor chink could be not having someone at number seven to accelerate. After Stoinis, there is little else to show and that could be a cause for concern in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. In Sharjah I don't see a problem, as their top six should be able to bat it out," Srikkanth added.
Delhi Capitals will take on Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah on October 9. RR will be desperate to turn around their fortunes while Shreyas Iyer's men will look to carry forward their brilliant run of form.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.