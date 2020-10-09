Friday Fights | The Big ODI Fight - David Warner vs Jonny Bairstow

Two players who have taken aggression to the next level by consistently playing brutal innings at the top, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow take on each other in today’s Friday Fights. Bairstow is currently playing under the captaincy of Warner in the ongoing IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Today we have in the ring two of the most aggressive openers in modern-day cricket, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, who have instilled fear in the minds of bowlers through their strokeplay. Although Bairstow has played 43 ODI matches less than Warner, he seems determined to prove himself in the ring against the Australian opener, who has played 126 matches in his career so far.

Just a quick reminder, the fight between these two fierce fighters will be based on ODI statistics alone. So, without wasting any more time, Let’s get started!

ROUND 1 -> CAREER AVERAGE: What a close opening!!

Jonny Bairstow starts the show with a massive right hand to David Warner, who was looking to defend his career average of 46.27. The English man looks in a hurry as he tries expensive punches, and despite a good dodge from the Australian, Bairstow is able to land a 47.16. Warner tries to make a comeback, but the bell rings!!

David Warner - 9 Jonny Bairstow - 10

ROUND 2 -> AVERAGE IN FOREIGN CONDITIONS: That will hurt!!

Warner doesn’t seem too happy with the outcome of the last round. Looks like he is in to take revenge for the first round with a 43.4 average. Geez!! Connects a punch right to the rib of Bairstow. That will surely hurt the Englishman. Bairstow tries to connect his 35.42, but Warner is quick on his feet to deny any opening to Bairstow.

David Warner - 10 Jonny Bairstow - 8

ROUND 3 -> AVERAGE IN HOME CONDITIONS: Bairstow goes bonkers!!

What a counter attack from Bairstow! He comes out of his corner with a different kind of attitude as he lands a punch worth an average of 58.23 on Warner, but the southpaw looks to have lost his footing. He tries to stay afloat with his average of 45.22, but Bairstow is in the mood to be brutal today, as he gives no time to Warner to get back in shape. Thankfully, the bell saves Warner.

David Warner - 7 Jonny Bairstow - 10

ROUND 4-> 50 TO 100 CONVERSIONS (in %): Don’t count out Warner!!

Warner was not able to find his footing in the last round and now, he seems to have taken some great energy booster as he moves like a ballet dancer. Bairstow finds it hard to find any opening with his numbers of 43.47, but Warner connects with his average of 47.36 to the head. Finding his balance in the middle, Bairstow does not allow Warner to connect any of his punches further as he moves out of the way.

David Warner - 10 Jonny Bairstow - 9

ROUND 5-> 50s IN WINNING CAUSE: Wow!! What a left hand

Warner had that in mind since the end of the last round. He tried to connect his left hand in the previous round as well, but Bairstow was quick enough to move out of the way, but this time, Warner gets it with 13 fifties. Looks like Bairstow has been woken up with the left hand. Englishman tries a jab again with 11 fifties, but Warner sways out of the way. This is turning out to be a high-intensity match.

David Warner - 10 Jonny Bairstow - 9

ROUND 6-> STRIKE RATE IN SUCCESSFUL CHASES: GEEZ!! BRUTAL BAIRSTOW

Bairstow finally puts his foot on the gas pedal. Where was this Bairstow till now? Guess he was saving his energy for this. Coming out of his corner, Bairstow started with his punches - which have a SR of 118.08 - right off the bat, connecting a series of them. Warner does not look in good shape with a strike rate of 99.1. Are we heading towards a knockout?

David Warner - 7 Jonny Bairstow - 10

ROUND 7 -> CAREER STRIKE RATE: BAIRSTOW YOU BEAUTY!!

Bairstow looks like a possessed man with his agility in the ring. He sets up Warner perfectly for the knockout with a 103.72 strike rate, but the Australian somehow manages to move out of the way of Bairstow’s big right hand with his 95.94 strike rate. Where was this Bairstow since the start of the match? Wow! That’s some attack.

David Warner - 8 Jonny Bairstow - 10

ROUND 8 -> NO. OF FIFTY+ SCORES WITH 110+ SR: BAIRSTOW WANTS BLOOD!!

Warner is BLEEDING. Bairstow finally connects his big right hand with 6 fifties and Warner is on the floor with blood all over his face. Is it a knockout? Warner gets up in the end, just when the referee was about to complete his count. That was close. Although Warner is standing with 3 fifties, he’s exhausted, he’s hurt, there blood all over his face. Bell rings at the right time to save Warner for another round. Surely his last.

David Warner - 7 Jonny Bairstow - 10

ROUND 9 -> AVERAGE IN MAJOR TOURNAMENTS: IT’S NOT OVER YET!!

Just when it looked like the match was almost over, Warner brings out a masterclass on the attack. He connects his combo and leaves Bairstow in shock with a 56.84 average. Bairstow didn’t expect such a comeback. The English opener looks to defend himself with his own number of 47.91, but Warner keeps at it with a barrage of punches to the body. Are we in for a twist?

David Warner - 10 Jonny Bairstow - 8

ROUND 10 -> 100s IN WINNING CAUSE: WARNER DESTROYS

What has gotten into Warner? He has absolutely destroyed Bairstow’s defense of 7 fifties with his huge 13 100s in winning causes. This is absolutely crazy. Bairstow is lying on the floor with blood spilling out of his mouth. Is this the end? Bairstow barely manages to get up. But Warner runs towards him to finish the match but the bell comes to his rescue. That was touch and go. What a match we have had so far!! Warner has just scripted one of the greatest comebacks in Friday Fights history. But will he able to finish?

David Warner - 10 Jonny Bairstow - 7

FINAL ROUND -> AVERAGE IN SUCCESSFUL CHASES: WHO WINS??

What have we just witnessed!! Just when the bell rang, Bairstow, without putting his defense up, lands a huge right hand of 63.3 on Warner, who didn’t expect such a bold move. He is lying on the floor with an average of 48.82. We have a winner here. Bairstow comes out on top.

David Warner - 7 Jonny Bairstow - 10

WINNER BY UNANIMOUS DECISION - JONNY BAIRSTOW

FINAL SCORE: David Warner- 95, Jonny Bairstow- 101

That was some fight. In the end, it was Bairstow’s right hand and his decision to go ultra-aggressive in the face of adversity that made all the difference. This fight was like a rollercoaster, with multiple ups and downs, but it was cricket that won in the end. That’s it from Friday Fights for this week. Do join us next week for something even more brutal and spicier.