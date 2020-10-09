Asia XI vs World XI series still on the cards, reveals Nizamuddin Chowdhury

Eight months ago, at a time when the deadly Coronavirus pandemic had not yet hit the world, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had big plans to celebrate the birth centenary of the father of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The board had finalized an exhibition series (two T20Is) between World XI and Asia XI and the bilateral series was rumored to feature the best one-day cricketer in the world, Virat Kohli .

However, after BCB finalized March 21 and March 22 as the dates for the all-star series, the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic hit the world, due to which the idea of hosting the series had to be shelled, at least temporarily. For over seven months, there have been no talks about hosting the all-star exhibition at a later date but in what has come as positive news, BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury has revealed that the series is still on the cards.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Chowdhury revealed that plans are being made to host the Asia XI vs World XI series in the coming months, and added that the dream will become a reality if everything falls into place.

"You know due to the pandemic we had to [postpone] the plans that we had regarding celebrating the birth centenary of the father of the nation,'' he said. We have not ruled out those plans totally and if the condition allows us we will certainly execute those plans.”

Earlier, it was reported that Virat Kohli was one among four Indians to have been shortlisted for Asia XI, with Shikhar Dhawan, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Shami being the other three. However, with India’s tour of Australia scheduled to go on till the month of February, the participation of top Indian cricketers looks doubtful, even in the case of the BCB pulling off a miracle and hosting the series. That said, with the Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh still looking bleak, the possibility of the Asia XI vs World XI series taking place looks grim.