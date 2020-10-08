VIDEO | Mujeeb Ur Rahman draws inspiration from Steve Smith to create another ‘brainfade’ moment

Yesterday at 11:50 PM
Mujeeb Ur Rahman was in the middle of a controversy, giving the viewers a deja vu of the ‘brainfade’ moment that Steve Smith had in Bangalore, by taking a review after getting a signal from the dressing room. Mujeeb took the review after the third umpire had already judged him out.
In 2017 on the tour of India, Steve Smith was caught on camera looking up at the Bangalore players’ balcony while deciding whether to review an umpire’s decision, apparently hoping for guidance. Later, the former Australian captain admitted to having a ‘brain fade’ moment in the middle, which had caused a huge uproar.
Similarly, Mujeeb Ur Rahman repeated the same feat after getting caught out on a ball from Khaleel Ahmed as he asked for the review after it was signalled to him from the dressing room that the review should be taken. Interestingly, the third umpire had already judged him out after the decision was referred to him by the umpires.
The third umpire had not checked the Ultra edge, which prompted the dressing room to ask their player to take the review, hoping to overturn the decision. However, the second time as well Mujeeb was given out as it showed a huge spike in the Ultra edge. Regardless of the decision, such an act should not be allowed to happen as it only erases the credibility that the cash-rich league has.
