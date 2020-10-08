VIDEO | 'Confident' KL Rahul single-handedly prevails over umpire with immaculate review

Today at 9:51 PM
KL Rahul, whose captaincy was tested by the opening pair of SRH, turned the match around its head by taking a review on the ball of Ravi Bishnoi when everyone thought that the ball was going down the leg. KXIP was able to restrict SRH on the score of 201 after SRH had a 100-run opening stand.
KXIP skipper KL Rahul had a busy day at the office as his bowlers faced by the explosive opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, who smashed the bowlers all over the ground to bring up their 5th 100 run stand, making it look like that SRH will stop only after scoring 250. However, in the 15th over, Ravi Bishnoi changed the match for KXIP as he dismissed both the openers to bring his team back in the match, who were mere spectators up until that point.
On the first ball of the over, Bishnoi tossed up a googly, enticing Warner to hit him, which eventually ended in Warner hitting the ball straight to Glenn Maxwell, who was standing at long-on. This was a huge relief for KXIP, who were unable to take wickets since ages, but the danger man Bairstow was still at the crease. However, Bishnoi changed the momentum of the match by dismissing Bairstow as well on the fourth ball.
The young leg-spinner bowled a quicker delivery that was coming in towards Bairstow, deceiving him by the trajectory of the ball. From the naked eye, it looked like the ball was going down the leg stump, but KL Rahul seemed confident that the ball was hitting the stumps, as he signalled ‘out’ in contrast to the feelings of the players and umpires on the field, who felt it might not be out. After the umpire called it not out, Rahul, without consulting anyone went ahead for the review and thankfully, the third umpire decision came in his favour. This a great display of the intuition of the skipper.
Here’s the video of the dismissal that turned the match on its head:-
