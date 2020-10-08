Twitters reacts to David ‘cheeky’ Warner turning right-handed in search of runs

SRH skipper David Warner along with Jonny Bairstow made an absolutely mockery of the bowling attack of KXIP, scoring their 5th 100 plus partnership. Right off the bat, they started hitting boundaries as if it was a walk in the park, scoring 58 runs in the powerplay without the loss of any wicket. The sheer dominance that the opening pair displayed was a clear demonstration of ordinary bowling from the KXIP attack that lucked out with youngster Ravi Bishoi’s twin wicket in the 16th over, followed by another youngster Arshdeep Singh taking the wicket of Manish Pandey in the next over to give themselves a target that can be chased.