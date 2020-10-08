Twitters reacts to David ‘cheeky’ Warner turning right-handed in search of runs

Today at 9:29 PM
David Warner, who scored a brilliant fifty against KXIP, switched to right hander’s stance in order to exploit gaps on off-side but used his presence of mind to play a late cut when Glenn Maxwell adjusted his length. He scored his 9th consecutive 50 against KXIP before getting out to Ravi Bishnoi.
SRH skipper David Warner along with Jonny Bairstow made an absolutely mockery of the bowling attack of KXIP, scoring their 5th 100 plus partnership. Right off the bat, they started hitting boundaries as if it was a walk in the park, scoring 58 runs in the powerplay without the loss of any wicket. The sheer dominance that the opening pair displayed was a clear demonstration of ordinary bowling from the KXIP attack that lucked out with youngster Ravi Bishoi’s twin wicket in the 16th over, followed by another youngster Arshdeep Singh taking the wicket of Manish Pandey in the next over to give themselves a target that can be chased.
In the 11th over of the match, when Warner was batting on 40, he tried to hit Glenn Maxwell’s second ball with a switch hit but the fellow Australian off-spinner was clever enough to push the ball down to the fine leg, forcing Warner to change his stroke and play a cut short as a normal left-handed batsman. This goes to show the flexibility that the Australian possesses, displaying his presence of mind to rotate the strike. Finally, Warner got dismissed on the score of 52 off 40 balls in the 16th over.
October 8, 2020
Warner tries to go for a switch hit for a six and ends up playing a late cut like Right hand batsman😂👌— Jay (@Aragorn_2_) October 8, 2020
That switch shot by Warner 😂😂👌 #OrangeArmy— Quark Gluon Plasma (@neutrinos__) October 8, 2020
Warner turned a Right hander & late cut the ball like he was born a Right hand batsman 😳 now Bairstow hammering sixes#SRHvsKXIP— Åsīf (@Asifseikh70) October 8, 2020
