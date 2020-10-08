 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to 'miserly' Rashid Khan turning the heat in Dubai with excellent spell for SRH

    IPL

    Twitter reacts to 'miserly' Rashid Khan turning the heat in Dubai with excellent spell for SRH

    Soumil Khare

    Yesterday at 11:52 PM

    Another day, another Rashid Khan masterclass. Rashid bowled an absolute unplayable googly to castle Mandeep Singh, who was unable to read the ball from Rashid’s hand. Later, he cleaned up Nicholas Pooran as well who was the only batsmen from the KXIP camp who was able to connect.

    Rashid Khan spins his magic 

    Another incredible performance by Rashid Khan

    13 dot balls in an IPL game

    Just amazing

    Rashid Khan magic

    Absolutely

    He is the best thing that happened to SRH

