Twitter reacts to 'miserly' Rashid Khan turning the heat in Dubai with excellent spell for SRH

Yesterday at 11:52 PM
Another day, another Rashid Khan masterclass. Rashid bowled an absolute unplayable googly to castle Mandeep Singh, who was unable to read the ball from Rashid’s hand. Later, he cleaned up Nicholas Pooran as well who was the only batsmen from the KXIP camp who was able to connect.
Rashid Khan spins his magic
Another incredible performance by Rashid Khan
There are legends..and then there is Rashid khan— KONDA REDDY (@alwayssaikiran_) October 8, 2020
13 dot balls in an IPL game
Rashid Khan Today: 4-1-12-3 & 13 dot balls #IPL2020 #SRHvKKR #SRH— Rajesh Khilare (@Cricrajeshpk) October 8, 2020
Just amazing
Wow what a spell from @rashidkhan_19 🎩— ` (@Subhrajeet__) October 8, 2020
4-1-12-3 🙇🏻♂️#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/7Cioj0gMHV
Rashid Khan magic
Rashid Khan in last 4 matches— .... (@ynakg2) October 8, 2020
4-0-14-3
4-0-12-0
4-0-22-1
4-1-12-3
In a tournament in which bowlers quite regularly give between 50 and 60 runs in a match, Rashid concedes 60 runs across 4 matches...🙏🙏🙏
Absolutely
Still amazed by the fact how— Anbu Seivom ❤🤗 (@parasajoy) October 8, 2020
Rashid Khan consistently spins a web around the batsmen in a format dominated by them😱🔥
GOAT❤❤🙏🙏
Rashid Khan spell 4-1-12-3— Sarmad MALIK🇵🇰 (@sarmadaadeez) October 8, 2020
He done it again with his bowling he is doing regularly now UNBELIEVABLE bolwer#IPL2020
Every team plans to play off Rashid Khan. He still keeps picking them off. Legend 🙌🏻 @rashidkhan_19 #OrangeArmy @SunRisers #SRHvKXIP #IPL2020— Azєєм тнє Aνєиgєя (@AzeemQuraishi13) October 8, 2020
He is the best thing that happened to SRH
Rashid Khan has an economy rate of 4.83 after 24 overs in a tournament where big scores are an everyday occurrence. And oh, he's also taken 8 wickets. Freak! #SRHvsKXIP #IPL2020— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 8, 2020
