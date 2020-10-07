Three bets that you can place in the KXIP vs SRH encounter

David Warner's Hyderabad have made a good comeback in the IPL 2020 after starting off with a couple of defeats. In their last three games, they have won two losing out only a game that was against table-toppers Mumbai Indians. In comparison, KL Rahul's men have been putting up a poor show and have lost their last three games on the trot. In fact, they are placed right at the bottom of the table. When it comes to H2H games in IPL, SRH have won 10 games as opposed to Punjab's four wins. While in the last three years as well, Hyderabad have won four matches with the Kings ending on a winning note just twice. Given how Punjab lost close games against Delhi where they needed 1 off three balls and failed to defend more than 50 in final three overs versus RR, it has really jolted their confidence as they look horribly out of sorts.