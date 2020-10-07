Three bets that you can place in the KXIP vs SRH encounter

Today at 12:01 AM
Both KXIP and MI, who are coming off defeats, will lock horns in the match 22 in Dubai and will look to go one up on each other as their fate is hanging in the bottom half of the points table. KXIP are ranked 8th as they have won just a game while Warner's men have four points after five games.
Sunrisers Hyderabad to win the game
David Warner's Hyderabad have made a good comeback in the IPL 2020 after starting off with a couple of defeats. In their last three games, they have won two losing out only a game that was against table-toppers Mumbai Indians. In comparison, KL Rahul's men have been putting up a poor show and have lost their last three games on the trot. In fact, they are placed right at the bottom of the table. When it comes to H2H games in IPL, SRH have won 10 games as opposed to Punjab's four wins. While in the last three years as well, Hyderabad have won four matches with the Kings ending on a winning note just twice. Given how Punjab lost close games against Delhi where they needed 1 off three balls and failed to defend more than 50 in final three overs versus RR, it has really jolted their confidence as they look horribly out of sorts.
Warner vs KXIP- 819 runs, Avg: 54.60, SR- 142.19
Barring the now-defunct Gujarat Lions, David Warner's most consistent performances have been against Kings XI Punjab in IPL. In 17 games, the SRH southpaw has smashed 10 fifties and has 819 runs at 54.60 with a strike-rate of 142.19. With 60 off 44 against Mumbai Indians in the last game, David Warner is again looking confident to prosper and perform to the best of his abilities. In the last H2H game against Punjab, last year, the Aussie southpaw had played a 56-ball-81 run-knock to help his side make 212 runs and win the game. He had also made an unbeaten 70 against the Kings in Mohali in IPL 2019 and absolutely adores slaying the bowling of the Men in Red.
Kings XI Punjab's top batsman- KL Rahul @2.66
Rahul vs SRH- 262 runs, Avg: 52.40, SR- 135.75
KL Rahul's strike-rate might have been questionable against CSK and RR but his invariable consistency has been second to none as he is the leading run-scorer in the 13th edition of the IPL. The Karnataka batsman has accumulated 302 runs at 75.50 with two fifties and a match-winning century against RCB. The stylish batsman fancies facing the Hyderabad bowlers and in the last two games that he played against them, Rahul stroked 79 and 71 in 2019 IPL. Not just last year, in fact, overall as well, the 28-year-old opening batsman averaged a whopping 52.40 against the 2016 IPL champions and given the criticism he received for his fifty in the last game, the Kings skipper would be desperate to play a swashbuckling knock and help his side overcome the slump that they are going through at the moment.
