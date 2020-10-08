Three bets that can help you win big in Rajasthan’s clash versus Delhi

Marcus Stoinis has been in absolutely scintillating form in the recent few games, where he has won Delhi Capitals games both with the bat and the ball. In his last five games for the franchise, he has hit 2 fifties and stayed unbeaten twice, goes to show the superb form he has been in. The match too will be played in Sharjah, which is a batting paradise, and hence, scoring more than 22 runs won’t be a problem there. Therefore, this is an easy low-risk high return bet, completely in favor of Stoinis achieving the target.

The purple cap holder, Rabada has been sensational with the ball this season, which has been one of the reasons why Delhi is on a winning run. In his previous match only, he blew away the RCB batting lineup with quick disciplined bowling taking, 4 wickets for just 24 runs. Having taken 12 wickets in total, in the last five matches, there has been only one match where he has not taken 2 wickets, which makes it highly likely that the pacer will again get more than 1 wicket against Rajasthan and give 1.91x return in this market.

Finally, in the last match, Rajasthan Royals were able to witness the explosion that they were expecting from Buttler, where he scored 70 runs off just 44 deliveries, though it was in a losing cause, it would have been a sigh of relief for Rajasthan that their main man is back amongst runs. Although not big scores, he was getting the starts in the previous matches as well but wasn’t able to convert them, and now that he has scored a fifty, he will be looking to score big on the batting heaven of Sharjah. Also, he will be opening the innings, which gives him the advantage to play most of the balls, along with Steve Smith, who has looked out of sorts in the recent past. Hence, this is a very attractive bet where Jos Buttler will likely be the best batsman for Rajasthan.