IPL 2020 | This knock is like a dream come true for me, states Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi, who was given the Man of the Match for 51-ball 81, has stated that getting the accolades is a dream come true for him and he just tried to keep the scoreboard ticking. He added that he has loved the journey with KKR and performing in front of Shahrukh Khan was his dream come true.
Opting to bat first, KKR got off to a good start with a changed opening pair in the form of Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill. Apart from Tripathi, who scored a brilliant 51-ball 81, no one else was able to cross the even 17. Dinesh Karthik surprised everyone with his decision to send Sunil Narine at number 4, which ended as a failure as he got out for 17. For CSK, Karn Sharma was the pick of the bowlers as he ended with the figures of 1/25.
In reply, CSK looked like it would again finish the match one-sided, but as soon as Ambati Rayudu got dismissed by Kamlesh Nagarkoti after he scored 27-ball 30, wickets started tumbling at the other end. From 1 for 99 CSK lost the match by 10 runs, owing to the bad performance from their batsmen. Shane Watson was their highest scorer with 40-ball 50. For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy was the pick of the bowlers with 1 for 28 runs.
Rahul Tripathi, who opened the innings for the first time for KKR, stated that getting all the appreciation is a dream come true for him. He added that he has loved the journey so far with KKR and termed performing in front of KKR owner Shahrukh Khan as ‘special’.
“Something like a dream come true for me. Was prepared for both the roles. Thought the ball was coming nicely, so I thought we should keep up the scoreboard which is why those shots came out, nothing special,” Tripathi said after receiving the Man of the Match award.
“It's a journey. Have loved this journey. Coming to KKR is special. Performing in front of Shahrukh sir is very special. It's a dream come true.”
