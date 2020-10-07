IPL 2020 | This knock is like a dream come true for me, states Rahul Tripathi

Opting to bat first, KKR got off to a good start with a changed opening pair in the form of Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill. Apart from Tripathi, who scored a brilliant 51-ball 81, no one else was able to cross the even 17. Dinesh Karthik surprised everyone with his decision to send Sunil Narine at number 4, which ended as a failure as he got out for 17. For CSK, Karn Sharma was the pick of the bowlers as he ended with the figures of 1/25.