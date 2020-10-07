IPL 2020 | Still confident of finding my form with bat, states Andre Russell

At 99/1 in the 12th over of the innings, Chennai Super Kings were runaway winners before they managed to throw away the game to a strong-hold Kolkata Knight Riders bowling unit. In particular, it was pertinent to mention how KKR’s skipper Dinesh Karthik managed to juggle his bowling unit, introducing the mystery spinner Sunil Narine during the final end of the innings to choke the CSK batsmen.

Once Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu were back in the hut, the pressure was on MS Dhoni , Kedar Jadhav , Ravindra Jadeja , and Sam Curran to finish off the game. While Dhoni managed to get a boundary, he was sent back by a flipper from Varun Chakravarthy. Post that, the brilliant bowling from Sunil Narine combined with a slow innings from Kedar Jadhav took CSK to another loss.

To top it all, Andre Russell ’s last two overs was a thing of joy, with brilliant cross-seamed deliveries to make it tough for the batsmen. Following the game, the Windies all-rounder admitted that he is still confident to find his form with the bat. On top of that, he also admitted that ‘cross-seamers’ were key to his bowling performance in the end overs.

“That's the beauty of this game. Didn't go well with the bat and I made up with the ball today. Big moment bowling the pressure overs and I'm happy. Cross-seamers are the danger balls on this surface and once it hits the seam, it kicks. CSK bowlers used that a lot and I made sure I executed it well when I came onto bowl. I'm still confident (about finding form with the bat) and these things happen in cricket and I'm still working to find my way,” said Russell in the post-match presentation.