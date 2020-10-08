IPL 2020 | Ravi Bishnoi not afraid whether it's the powerplay or at the back end, reckons KL Rahul

Yesterday at 11:52 PM
Even though Kings XI Punjab slumped to their fifth loss of the season, KL Rahul stayed positive while backing his players to come good in the following games. Rahul has singled out Ravi Bishnoi for special praise, saying the leggie is ready to bowl in the powerplay and at the backend of the innings.
Kings XI Punjab’s misery in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League doesn’t seem to end anytime soon, with one problem after another threatening to cloud their options. Today, even though their death bowling somehow clicked, the same couldn’t be said about their top-order batting, for which they were folded out cheaply for 132. In the middle-overs with the ball, Ravi Bishnoi showed a lot of heart and dismissed both Warner and Bairstow in one over, which brought Punjab back in the game for a while and Rahul pointed that as a big difference.
“The last five games we struggled with our death bowling, but that was a positive today. The boys showed courage and pulled things out, you expect them to score 230-plus after that start. Pooran is just so good to watch and he's batting really well. Did the same thing every time he got a chance last year as well. One more thing for us to stay positive about, we know that Nicky will come good. Bishnoi showed a lot of heart, he's not afraid whether it's the powerplay or at the back end. He's enjoyed those occasions,” Rahul said in the post-match interview with Star Sports.
Chasing a huge score, the Anil Kumble-coached side needed a big partnership from KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal but a miscommunication between the duo meant Agarwal was sent back to the pavilion in a horror manner. Rahul believed that the dismissal, which he acknowledged was his fault, exposed the problems in the chase. But the KXIP skipper wants everyone to be patient with the team.
“When we lose wickets in the powerplay, it's gonna be tough, especially when we're playing only six batters. Getting Mayank run-out wasn't the ideal start, it was a disaster. It was also one of those days when everything we hit in the air went to the fielders. All our players are professionals and they understand their problems, as a captain you just put an arm around the shoulder. Everybody in this squad is talented. Sometimes it doesn't come off and you've got to be patient with them.”
