IPL 2020 | Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - Statistical Preview

Two teams that have a high-scoring record in Sharjah - Rajasthan Royals will take on the visiting Delhi Capitals side, who won relatively with ease against KKR earlier in Sharjah. Royals, on the other hand, have a formidable record at the venue, where they have won two out of two games.

Form Guide

Rajasthan Royals - L L L W W

After two impressive wins against Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab to kick-start their season, Rajasthan Royals have officially hit a roadblock like the two sides that they beat on their way. Three straight losses, batsman severely underperforming while the bowlers have maintained their balance is the story of the Royals this season. Their leading run-scorer, Sanju Samson after two stunning innings, has failed to make any sort of impact in the three games that followed, getting out in a near-identical fashion, via a short-ball aimed at his body. Delhi Capitals’ pace duo of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada would be aiming to hit the back of the length to send the Royals batsmen packing yet again.

Delhi Capitals - W W L W W

Five games, four wins and Delhi Capitals are officially leading the race to top the table after 14 games with their outstanding all-round display. While Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have made their presence felt at the top of the order, the likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis down the order has made them look like a top-notch side. In the bowling department despite the lack of a quality Indian pacer, the Iyer-led side have managed to work their way around with a twin pace attack of Nortje-Rabada which has earned them all the plaudits. On top of that with Ravichandran Ashwin returning back to form, Delhi would walk into this encounter as the favourites.

Key Batsmen

Rajasthan Royals - Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler remains the key for Rajasthan Royals despite the presence of other stars, such as Samson, Steve Smith and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the top order. The Englishman since his return has been key to Rajasthan’s batting order, which has seen Smith get out in the most nonsensical way while the bowlers have time and again targetted Samson’s weak spot to take him out of the contest. With Jaiswal still not fully ready to leave a mark, the onus would be on Buttler, who has scored 117 runs, at an average of 29.25 would be aiming to target the two South African pacers, who he faced during the start of the year.

Delhi Capitals - Shreyas Iyer

The man in-form for Delhi Capitals, Shreyas Iyer would be key to Delhi’s chances against a Jofra Archer-led Rajasthan Royals bowling unit. He’s had a scintillating start to the tournament, or at least the statistics show that with the right-hander is key to Delhi Capitals' scoring rate this season. In the five games thus far, he has scored 181 runs, at an average of 45.25, scoring the scintillating unbeaten 88 the other day against Kolkata Knight Riders. With Prithvi Shaw too in prime form, expect Iyer to get the platform from where he could just get away with his innings.

Key Bowlers

Rajasthan Royals - Rahul Tewatia

While Jofra Archer has stolen the limelight with his crazy-like bowling display, leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia’s bowling spell has gone relatively unnoticed after his heroics with the bat against Kings XI Punjab. Archer might trouble the batsmen early on but the Royals would need their leg-spinner to be in his top-form against Delhi during the middle-phase, where the Capitals usually struggle to put up runs. In the five games, he’s picked up four wickets at an average of 25.75, which is better than Archer’s 28.40. While the Englishman can blow sides with his pace but in equal measures, he can be inconsistent which would turn the tide in Tewatia’s favour.

Delhi Capitals - Kagiso Rabada

Arguably the greatest T20 bowler in the world right now, Kagiso Rabada would walk into this match as Delhi’s strongest hold against Rajasthan Royals’ batting unit, which looks weak at the moment. The right-arm seamer is the purple-cap holder, in a purple patch, with 12 wickets in just five games, at an average of 12.50. An average of 12.50 means only one thing, he will be looking for blood against Rajasthan’s batting unit, having already troubled Smith and Buttler in International cricket.

Probable XI

RR: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

When to Watch: Oct 9, 7.30 PM IST

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar (in India)