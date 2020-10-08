IPL 2020 | Kuldeep is left out because of the size of the grounds here, reveals Kyle Mills

Kuldeep Yadav’s horror run with the ball continued in the 2020 IPL as he was bereft of ideas and was not sure of the spin he was imparting on the ball, which resulted in Karthik bowling in the backend when the game was virtually sealed. That spoke about the fall from grace that Kuldeep has endured but Mills reasoned that the small grounds forced them to believe someone like Varun Chakravarthy.