IPL 2020 | Kuldeep is left out because of the size of the grounds here, reveals Kyle Mills

Today at 5:08 PM
KKR bowling coach Kyle Mills has revealed that Kuldeep Yadav has been left out from the squad due to the size of the grounds in the United Arab Emirates. However, the Kiwi has also added that the wrist-spinner is ‘working the house down’ to return back to the KKR squad for upcoming matches.
Kuldeep Yadav’s horror run with the ball continued in the 2020 IPL as he was bereft of ideas and was not sure of the spin he was imparting on the ball, which resulted in Karthik bowling in the backend when the game was virtually sealed. That spoke about the fall from grace that Kuldeep has endured but Mills reasoned that the small grounds forced them to believe someone like Varun Chakravarthy.
"Kuldeep is one of the best spinners in the world. But just with the make-up of the group at the moment and the size of grounds, it's the reason we went for this XI today and Kuldeep was left out," Mills said in a press conference, reported KKR.in.
"I guess competition is good, isn't it? We've got a very big squad, a very competitive squad for certain spots within the group; and Kuldeep has missed out the last two games but he has presence within the group. He is still giving to the team.”
Since the last IPL, Kuldeep was completely befuddled by the IPL stage despite a two-year glorious run in the Indian colours. Whenever he played after that, he looked under confident but Mills stated that Kuldeep is training the house down.
"We have a team culture and a team perspective within the group, and this was asked of the players, and it's not easy for any cricketer to miss out on the starting XI. But Kuldeep is training the house down. He wants to get back into the starting XI, so competition within the group is certainly aiding our performance on the park."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.