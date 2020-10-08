IPL 2020 | Kings XI Punjab boys are confident to turn poor start around, affirms Wasim Jaffer

Today at 3:58 PM
Before their crucial encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wasim Jaffer has affirmed that the Kings XI Punjab boys are confident to turn their fortune around starting with a win over SRH. He also admitted that they just need a couple of wins to come their way from whereon they can build momentum.
Just one win from five games has found Kings XI Punjab reeling at the bottom of the table, with just two points. However, only two of those wins have been disheartening, with a ten-wicket loss against Chennai Super Kings and a batting failure against Mumbai Indians. Ahead of the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, they have a lot to think about, starting from their batting order.
With Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran interchangeably used by the franchise, the likes of Sarfraz Khan hasn’t quite got a look-in in the tournament thus far. Despite that, their batting coach Wasim Jaffer has affirmed that the team is confident enough of turning their poor fortunes around, starting the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The bowling department hasn’t yet quite lived up to its potential, blowing hot and cold this season.
“I think the boys have done well. It’s not been the ideal start, the batting unit apart from one game has done well. We just need a collective performance from both the batters and bowlers. I think a good game is around the corner and the momentum will shift our way. We just need a little bit of rub of the green to go away. I think the boys are confident to turn it around," Wasim Jaffer told KXIP in a Twitter video.
On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad too would walk into this contest on the back of a loss against Mumbai Indians. To add insult to the injury, they also would be missing the services of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was ruled out of the tournament. However, Jaffer made it clear that they would just have to focus on their own cricket to bring back the momentum in their favour.
“They will be missing Bhuvi but they have a quality side up front, with Rashid Khan. But we don’t need to look at the opposite end, we just have to play our best cricket and think about winning. We just need a couple of games to go our way and then we need to carry on the momentum to the future games.”
