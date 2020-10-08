IPL 2020 | Kings XI Punjab boys are confident to turn poor start around, affirms Wasim Jaffer

“I think the boys have done well. It’s not been the ideal start, the batting unit apart from one game has done well. We just need a collective performance from both the batters and bowlers. I think a good game is around the corner and the momentum will shift our way. We just need a little bit of rub of the green to go away. I think the boys are confident to turn it around," Wasim Jaffer told KXIP in a Twitter video.