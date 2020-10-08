IPL 2020 | It doesn’t make sense to play all games at my age, proclaims Dwayne Bravo

During the game against KKR, Dwayne Bravo proclaimed that it doesn’t make any sense for him as a 37-year-old to play all of CSK’s games this season. The all-rounder also credited MS Dhoni for creating a difference in his bowling lengths, which eventually resulted in him getting three wickets.

CSK were jolted ahead of the 2020 season, when the likes of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh pulled out of the tournament, owing to personal reasons. However, to add to the misery, the franchise was also set to miss out of the services of the Windies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo for the first few games of the season, with the all-rounder nursing a groin injury. Following his return to the setup, Bravo has made an immediate impact with the ball, taking over the responsibility of bowling in the death overs.

After a stunning display against Kolkata Knight Riders, where he picked up three wickets to restrict the threatening KKR batsmen to a score of 167, Bravo proclaimed that it doesn’t make sense for him to play all the games at the age of 37. However, with the opportunity, CSK’s leading wicket-taker stated that he will back himself to do well.

“I wasn’t frustrated, obviously I came in with a groin injury but I was happy to see guys like Sam Curran and Hazlewood get good experience. At my age it doesn’t make sense to play all games. When I get the opportunity, I back myself to do well,” he said during the mid-innings break against KKR, reported HT.

In the final over of the KKR innings, Bravo only conceded five runs while picking up two wickets, showcasing his experience with the ball. However, everything was not glitz and glory for the all-rounder, who admitted that he was looking to be defensive. It was only after the timely intervention from MS Dhoni, the 37-year-old started hitting the right lengths.

“I was looking to be defensive but MS Dhoni wanted me to hit the hard lengths and keep the new batsman on strike for as long as possible. It is good to have this experience around and have these discussions. I stuck to bowling the hard lengths and it worked,” Bravo said.

As widely discussed in this year’s tournament, Bravo too joined the brigade revealing that yorker is the best and safest ball that a bowler could bowl in the death overs.

“It is a very good batting wicket and there isn’t much grip. Most batsmen look for my slower balls. The yorker is the best ball and the safest ball. The game plan was to bowl wide and bowl as many yorkers as possible.”