Cricket Australia urges Seven to not pursue arbitration but broadcaster remains adamant
Today at 6:33 PM
As Seven West Media remained adamant to pursue its bid for a major cut in its rights fees for the Australian Cricket summer but CA have urged the broadcaster not to pursue arbitration. Yesterday, Seven lodged the paperwork with the ACICA calling for the appointment of an independent expert.
The fight between Cricket Australia and Seven West Media have reached its peak, with the latter being unhappy about the quality being dished out in the COVID-affected world where they are blaming on the organisation for not putting up a great show this summer. While Seven have started the paperwork with the Australian Chamber for International and Commercial Arbitration calling for the appointment of an independent expert, CA are sure of having a heavy ground.
CA chief Nick Hockley stated that there are no grounds in its contract with Seven which allows ACICA to value the broadcast deal, however, the board is waiting for ACICA’s decision whether the matter can be heard by the arbitrator. However, Seven disagreed and stated that both parties had been notified by the ACICA about the case going ahead with an independent expert.
Seven managing director James Warburton is of the opinion that BBL and India series is not worth the $75 million in cash drop-off in talent in the BBL. Their argument about the India series stems from the fact that the white-ball matches against India will be played in the front of the season, which has left Seven without international men's content through November.
Cricket Australia previously offered a goodwill 20% reduction but Seven rejected the offer, with the network wanting at least a 40 percent reduction. However, CA’s cut is only for 2020 but Seven might agree with the offer if CA agrees for the cut in a four-year period.
