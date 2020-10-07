VIDEO | Ravindra Jadeja and Faf du Plessis combine to take a ‘smooth’ sliding relay catch 

On the last ball of the 11th over, Narine made a wild swing towards the cow corner on the bowling of Karn, which was caught by Jadeja as he ran towards the ball from deep mid-wicket and dove across to take an extremely difficult like a walk in the park. However, after taking the catch he was sliding into the boundary ropes, but Jadeja used his presence of mind to pass on the ball to Faf du Plessis, who was running in from long-on to complete the catch. It was a pure display of athleticism from the left-armer, having already taken the catch of Rana for the previous wicket.