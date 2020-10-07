VIDEO | Ravindra Jadeja and Faf du Plessis combine to take a ‘smooth’ sliding relay catch 

Today at 9:12 PM
Ravindra Jadeja showed the height of athleticism when he took a blinder at the boundary, making it look like a regulation catch and then, passed on the ball to Faf du Plessis as he was sliding into the boundary to complete the catch. As a result, Sunil Narine got dismissed for 17 by Karn Sharma.
Batting first, KKR went into the match against CSK with a new opening pair in the form of Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill, which got them off a decent start, unlike their stint with Sunil Narine at the top, who made it a point to get out early in each match. However, in a turn of events, with leggie Karn Sharma running through his overs, Dinesh Karthik decided to send Narine at number 4 as KKR lost the wicket of Nitish Rana, who trying to hit a six off Karn, but got caught at the boundary.
Coming in to bat at number 4 only for the second time for KKR, Narine actually looked decent as he hit Dwayne Bravo for a six and a four. However, his stay at the crease was cut short by the brilliance of ‘Sir’ Ravindra Jadeja, who took a blinder at the boundary making it look like a regulation catch.
On the last ball of the 11th over, Narine made a wild swing towards the cow corner on the bowling of Karn, which was caught by Jadeja as he ran towards the ball from deep mid-wicket and dove across to take an extremely difficult like a walk in the park. However, after taking the catch he was sliding into the boundary ropes, but Jadeja used his presence of mind to pass on the ball to Faf du Plessis, who was running in from long-on to complete the catch. It was a pure display of athleticism from the left-armer, having already taken the catch of Rana for the previous wicket.
Here’s the video of Jadeja and du Plessis taking the blinder at the boundary:-
