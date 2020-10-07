Twitter reacts to record-breaker MS Dhoni completing brilliant 'juggle' take without his glove

Opting to bat first, KKR, having finally sorted their opening mess, got off to a good start, making 52 runs for the loss of 1 wicket in the powerplay. However, they lost their way in the middle as apart from Rahul Tripathi, who played an exceptional 51-ball 81 knock, none of the other batsmen could get going against the disciplined attack of CSK. Finally, KKR got all out on the score of 167, giving away three wickets in the last over bowled by Dwayne Bravo.