Twitter reacts to record-breaker MS Dhoni completing brilliant 'juggle' take without his glove

MS Dhoni was once again in the spotlight as the CSK skipper took an amazing catch without his gloves on and with that, became the keeper with the highest catches in IPL history. He had removed his gloves in the last over to allow himself to quickly release the ball as the batsmen try to steal runs.
Opting to bat first, KKR, having finally sorted their opening mess, got off to a good start, making 52 runs for the loss of 1 wicket in the powerplay. However, they lost their way in the middle as apart from Rahul Tripathi, who played an exceptional 51-ball 81 knock, none of the other batsmen could get going against the disciplined attack of CSK. Finally, KKR got all out on the score of 167, giving away three wickets in the last over bowled by Dwayne Bravo.
However, the highlight of the innings was CSK skipper MS Dhoni as he took a catch without his gloves in the last over to become the highest catch-taker wicketkeeper in the history of IPL. Habitually, Dhoni had removed his gloves to allow himself to release the ball quickly when the batsmen try to steal runs from him. But this time it was a catch that came his way.
On the second last ball of the innings, Shivam Mavi edged the ball from Bravo to the right of Dhoni, who extended his gloveless right hand to catch the ball but fumbled on the first and the second attempt. Luckily the ball didn’t go too far and he had the chance to catch it again, finally finishing the catch with a dive.
Here is how twitter reacted on it:
Thala 🤩 pic.twitter.com/claRTzbedh— Thala (@ssmbbakthudu) October 7, 2020
Age is just a number for this Man MS Dhoni! What a Stunning Catch. Captain leading from the front ❤🔥#CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/bhuY9YB1Kg— Rahul Raj (@Rahulraj1207199) October 7, 2020
What a catch by Mahendra Singh DHONI. 🐐🦁🔥#ThalaDhoni #Dhoni #CSKvsKKR@msdhoni #IPL2020 #CSK pic.twitter.com/eoW5aFispy— Ashish Thala (@ThalaAshish17) October 7, 2020
That Spectacular Catch by the Stunner MS Dhoni, is the #StarMoment of the Day 👏👏👏— Palak (@imPalak18) October 7, 2020
Match :- #CSKvsKKR
Over :- 19.5 #StarMoment #TVS #StaRcityplus #MSDhoni@TVSStarCityPlus pic.twitter.com/osjBpvAN0P
What a catch by Mahendra Sing Dhoni......— Sneha Khedia (@Sneha_khedia) October 7, 2020
Dil jeet liya.......#Dhoni @msdhoni #CSKvsKKR #CSK pic.twitter.com/f5YXuyoI0T
What a catch from thala 🦁#CSKvsKKR #Dhoni #WhistlePodu @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/qZJZY8Try8— ऋतिक #csk💛 (@im_hritik_) October 7, 2020
