Twitter reacts to Brett Lee's thumbs up to Stokes' assertion of Tyagi being a mix of Lee and Ishant

Today at 2:13 PM
Former Aussie great Brett Lee agreed with Ben Stokes' opinion on Kartik Tyagi, who termed the U-19 pace sensation as a mix of Brett Lee and Ishant Sharma. Tyagi, who made his IPL debut on Tuesday for Rajasthan Royals, reminded people of Lee as his run-up is quite similar to the legendary bowler.
Lee is been watching it out closely!
Yeh I can see that mate 👍🏻 https://t.co/46qXw4b3QW— Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) October 6, 2020
Can't get sweeter for young Tyagi. Looks very promising and i hope he gets better with time— AB (@ajaybaskar) October 7, 2020
Well said Ben Stokes!
Very well said,— dedshaana (@dedshaana1) October 6, 2020
Lee is always been smart, handsome and best Aussi player.
Shoaib Akhtar runup and delivery like Muhammad Asif is what we need..— Fahad Rafi (@fadoobaba) October 6, 2020
May be!
Bit of you !!!— Sathvish S (@SSathvish) October 6, 2020
but resembles like Chris Martin of Kiwis
Well everyone has got there own judgement!
Have Run up like Bret lee is nice don’t deliver like Ishant I plz— Hafezy84 (@Hafezy84Samir) October 6, 2020
So!! He has all the bowlers in him??
Yep .. bt I see sreeshant action in him— Karthik Rajendran (@Karthik30553821) October 6, 2020
He is still there!! Living Legend ❤️
Once Upon a time...there was a Lee ...— Prathap Balasubramaniyan (@PrathapBalu23) October 7, 2020
To many youngsters actually!
Brett lee is his inspiration always ❤️❤️— Vikrant (@Vikrant79327065) October 6, 2020
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.