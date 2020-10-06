Three bets that you should place in the CSK vs KKR encounter

Highest Individual run score under 66.5 @1.83

If you take a look at the last three scores in games staged in Abu Dhabi, in two of the games, there have been highest scores, which have crossed the 66-run-mark. But then there is a completely different story when it comes to games of Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. In the last three games, only once has someone from the MS Dhoni-led side been able to make more than 66 while it's the same for Dinesh Karthik's KKR as well, if we bar a 70 by Shubman Gill, there haven't been such big scores. In last year's H2H games as well, only once did someone from either sides score more than 66 and it was Chris Lynn, who will no longer even feature for KKR. With bigger boundaries and a pitch not as flat as Sharjah, it won't be easy to cross 66 runs in the clash between KKR and CSK.