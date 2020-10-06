Three bets that you should place in the CSK vs KKR encounter

Today at 12:06 AM
Two teams with similar points, KKR and CSK will lock horns at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on October 7. KKR have played one game less than CSK but the Men in Yellow will be confident as they are coming off from a win unlike DK's men, who lost their last game and will be desperate to bounce back.
Highest Individual run score under 66.5 @1.83
Last three IPL games
CSK- 87, 50, 43
KKR- 58, 47, 70
H2H
CSK- 58, 43
KKR- 82, 50
Last three scores at venue- 72, 70, 53
If you take a look at the last three scores in games staged in Abu Dhabi, in two of the games, there have been highest scores, which have crossed the 66-run-mark. But then there is a completely different story when it comes to games of Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. In the last three games, only once has someone from the MS Dhoni-led side been able to make more than 66 while it's the same for Dinesh Karthik's KKR as well, if we bar a 70 by Shubman Gill, there haven't been such big scores. In last year's H2H games as well, only once did someone from either sides score more than 66 and it was Chris Lynn, who will no longer even feature for KKR. With bigger boundaries and a pitch not as flat as Sharjah, it won't be easy to cross 66 runs in the clash between KKR and CSK.
Faf du Plessis runs over 31.5 @1.83
Last three IPL knocks- 87*, 22, 43
H2H- 24, 43
du Plessis vs KKR- 186 runs, Avg: 26.57, SR- 112.73
With 282 runs at 94 and a whopping strike-rate of 150, South African senior batsman, Faf du Plessis has been the star batsman for Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the IPL. With three fifties in five games, the right-hander is second in the list of highest run-getters, this IPL, with only Rahul above him though Faf has a better average and strike-rate than the orange cap holder. In the last game against Kings XI Punjab, he made an exceptional 87* off 53 deliveries with the help of 11 fours and a six and combined with Shane Watson in CSK's best ever opening stand of 181 runs as the Men in Yellow thumped Rahul's men. His overall record or H2H record against KKR isn't the best but the kind of form he's in at the moment, it seems a cakewalk for the gritty batsman to make more than 31 runs.
Dinesh Karthik runs under 30.5 @1.81
Last three IPL knocks- 6, 1, 0
H2H- 18, 19
DK vs CSK- 479 runs, Avg: 26.61, SR-124.42
With 37 runs at 9.25 after four games, Dinesh Karthik is looking horribly out of sorts in IPL 2020. In fact, in last three innings, he has managed just seven runs and has continued to struggle despite batting ahead of someone like Eoin Morgan in the batting order. Nothing is working for DK at the moment and it seems difficult for him to cross the 30-run-mark given his poor form and low confidence. Captaincy is weighing him down, as one can make out. His H2H record against CSK is also quite poor as he made just 18 and 19 in last year's IPL against them. The Tamil Nadu batsman has been going through a low after being dropped from the senior Indian team as he failed to perform well in 2019 World Cup and he's still not recovered from that setback.
