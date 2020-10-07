IPL 2020 | Steve Smith fined for slow over-rate against Mumbai Indians

Today at 9:50 AM
Things are getting worse from bad for Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith as after loss at the hands of Mumbai Indians, he has also been fined for slow over-rate. He's the third skipper after Bangalore's Virat Kohli and Delhi's Shreyas Iyer to be fined INR 12 lakh for slow over-rate offense.
Smith was fined INR 12 lakh, with the over-rate offence being the first one for the Jaiper-based franchise in the 13th edition of the IPL. This isn't the first time when a captain has been found guilty of maintaining slow over-rate during a game, as earlier, the Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli and Delhi Capitals' Shreyas Iyer were also been fined for slow over-rate in IPL 2020.
"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Smith was fined Rs 12 lakh," stated an IPL media release.
Batting first Mumbai Indians had made a clolosal score of 193 runs on back of an unbeaten 79 by Suryakumar Yadav. In response, Rajasthan were bundled out for 136 runs with only Jos Buttler putting up a fight as he made 70 with rest of the batting line-up failing to do anything substantial.
With two wins and four points from five games, the Royals are placed seventh on the points table. While on the other hand, Mumbai Indians reached the top of the table as the win against RR was their fourth win of the season. RR's next match is against Delhi Capitals on October 9.
