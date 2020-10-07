IPL 2020 | KKR vs CSK: Today I Learnt - Opener Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh ‘experimental’ Karthik and Rayudu the MVP

The humongous decision of doing away with Sunil Narine as the opener was finally made and Rahul Tripathi was sent to open along with Shubman Gill. Tripathi, who has played the majority of the games in IPL as an opener, was presented with the opportunity after he displayed that he was in good touch at number 8 in the previous match, scoring 16-ball 36. This change was much needed to change the dynamics of the batting lineup, which when put to bat was already one down, putting unnecessary pressure on the middle order. Tripathi, too, did himself and the fans of KKR huge favour by grabbing the opportunity with both hands, scoring 51-ball 81. He started off his innings from where he left off in the last match, timing the ball as if he had been opening for a while. He dispatched any ball that was pitched around his hitting zone and was respectful to the balls that were well bowled, pacing his innings perfectly.

When you have Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell sitting in the dugout, why would you not want to send in Sunil Narine at 4? Just to find a batting spot for the Narine, Dinesh ‘experimental’ Karthik sent the spinner at 4 to counter the leg-spinner, Karn Sharma. Narine, too, was playing quite decently, hitting Dwayne Bravo for a six and four. But the cameo couldn’t last long as he tried to hit Karn to the cow-corner and got caught at the boundary by Ravindra Jadeja and Faf du Plessis, who took an amazing relay-catch to dismiss him on 17. Ironically, Narine got out to the bowler that he was sent out to hit against. This is after the fact that Karthik persisted with Narine at the top but after the failure of his experiment, he had to find him another place to bat. Looks like Karthik has seen Narine play a blinder in the nets which others are not aware of or just another experiment that has failed for him this season.