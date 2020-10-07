IPL 2020 | KKR pacer Ali Khan ruled out of IPL with injury

Pakistan-born pacer, Ali Khan, who was the first player from USA to get selected to play in the lucrative league, has been ruled out of the tournament with an injury as per an official statement by IPL. Just recently, Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Delhi Capital's Amit Mishra were also ruled out of the tournament. The 29-year-old was yet to play a game for his franchise in the season pretty much like Lockie Ferguson as Australia's Pat Cummins has been leading the KKR pace attack.