IPL 2020 | Kartik Tyagi is an exciting talent, everyone's delighted for him, reveals Jos Buttler

English and RR gloveman Jos Buttler was very impressed with India's U-19 pace sensation Kartik Tyagi as he said that he's an exciting talent that has got everyone delighted in the camp. He also rued RR's top-order failures as the duo of Sanju Samson and Steve Smith didn't do well yet again.

After getting a great start and winning two games on the trot, Rajasthan Royals had seemingly come off age. But all that glitters ain't gold and they have been brought back to their reality in the last three games, which has seen them face defeats. After Royal Challengers beat them comprehensively, it was MI's turn to do the same as they inflicted a 57-run-loss on the Royals in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, as they failed to chase 194 runs.

However, one silver lining for the Jaipur-based franchise was the debut of fast bowler Kartik Tyagi. After having impressed in the India's U-19 World Cup campaign, he looked quite sharp and even dismissed a dangerous looking Quinton de Kock with a bumper in the Powerplay. However, much to the surprise of everyone, Steve Smith bowled him out even before the last five overs and we couldn't see whether he lands his yorkers at this level as well as he did in junior cricket.

RR gloveman, Jos Buttler, who made 70 off 44 against MI and regained his lost touch, opined that Tyagi is an exciting talent and everyone was delighted when he picked up his first wicket as he's been doing well in the nets. The 19-year-old ended with figures of 1/36 in the game.

"He's a really exciting talent. IPL unearths fantastic young Indian players. He had obviously impressed in the nets. Worked really hard to get his debut today, so everyone is delighted, it was a great moment for everyone in the team when he picked his first wicket," Buttler said in the post-match press conference.

Buttler also rued RR's top-order failures as both Steven Smith and Sanju Samson put up a flop show yet again and stated that it was no co-incidence that the team was winning when the top-order were firing on all cylinders.

"We haven't managed to come off as top-order in past three games. We lost three wickets in powerplay in few times and in T20 cricket you don't win too many games from that position.

"The top-order needs to start playing well as a group. In the first few games, the top order was firing and it's no coincidence that we were having success in those matches."

The RR opener also heaped praise on Suryakumar Yadav for his exceptional 79-run knock beside applauding the MI bowlers.

"He (Yadav) played a fantastic innings. He used his angles and crease really well. He's a fantastic player. We couldn't execute our plans well against him," said the England wicketkeeper-batsman.

"Mumbai bowled well. As a batsman you're always vulnerable and as a top-order, we couldn't counter-attack their bowling."