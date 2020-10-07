IPL 2020 | Bumrah's dominance in T20s absolutely phenomenal, he's an all-round package, opines Shane Watson

Former Australian and current CSK player Shane Watson has hailed Jasprit Bumrah as one of five best T20 bowlers and stated his dominance in the format is phenomenal as he's an all-round package. Lasith Malinga, Shahid Afridi, Dwayne Bravo and Sunil Narine were others that he named in the list.

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the best white-ball bowlers in the world but the way he has performed in Test cricket in what we have seen of him, thus far, goes on to show how good a bowler he is and how blessed India are to have jewel like him at their disposal. When it comes to limited-overs cricket, the right-handed pacer with an unorthodox action, is rated as the best death bowler in the world with his impeccable yorkers, fox-like variations, speedy bumper and consistency in the end.

CSK opener Shane Watson, who finally returned back to form with a brilliant fifty against Kings XI Punjab, where he added a record 181 with Faf du Plessis for CSK, named five best bowlers in the shortest format as per him. Watto termed Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga as the best ever in the shortest format while he picked Afridi over Bumrah for the second spot.

“The first one in my top 5 T20 bowlers of all time is the greatest T20 bowler, Lasith Malinga... His execution of yorkers is something that has not been seen before and might not be seen again for a long period of time,” Watson said in a video on T20 Stars’ Youtube channel.

“Number two is Shahid Afridi. I am just talking about his bowling right now, he is obviously an incredibly dynamic batsman but from bowling perspective, he is the perfect T20 bowler. He is a wicket-taker but also, he does not concede that many runs. And that is a T20 bowler you always need in your team,” he added.

“Bumrah, for me, is an all-round package. He is only 26 at the moment but the dominance that he has had in T20 cricket so far as a bowler is absolutely phenomenal,” Watson said.

“He has got speed, he can swing the bowl both ways, he has got a great change of pace, his execution of his yorkers is incredible as well... Facing him is a huge challenge, he has got so many different high-quality bowling options and you got to be absolutely on your game to be able to score and put him under pressure. I am sure he will be absolutely great at the end of his career in T20 cricket alone with incredible skills that he has got,” he added.

The former Aussie all-rounder also picked West Indies duo of Dwayne Bravo and Sunil Narine for the remaining two slots in his list of top five T20 bowlers. Today, his team CSK will take on KKR in IPL 2020.