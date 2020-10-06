VIDEO | Superman Pollard waves Buttler goodbye after taking an incredible one-handed boundary-line grab

There are some players you just cannot keep out of the game and Kieron Pollard is certainly one of them. In Mumbai Indians’ last game versus the Sunrisers, he finished the innings off with both bat and ball and it was only a week ago that he almost helped Mumbai pull off the biggest heist in recent memory, versus RCB. The commentators, today, were left disappointed after the big man did not come out to bat, but Pollard, anyway, made sure that he made his presence felt - through a mind-numbing effort in the outfield.