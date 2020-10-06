 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Rahul Tewatia's heated argument with umpire proving suicidal to RR's 'fairplay' points

    Rahul was not happy with MI bowlers

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:34 PM

    It looks like Rajasthan might just do the double this season - the double of finishing bottom in both the points table and the fair play table. With RR already seventh in the fair-play table, all-rounder Rahul Tewatia, unhappy with MI bowling bouncers, indulged in a heated argument with the umpire.

    Tewatia was arguing with the umpire

    It's Bumrah, not Cottrell

    LOL

    Hahahahha

    Bumrah's reaction🔥

