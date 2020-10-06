Twitter reacts to Rahul Tewatia’s heated argument with umpire proving suicidal to RR’s ‘fairplay’ points

Yesterday at 11:34 PM
It looks like Rajasthan might just do the double this season - the double of finishing bottom in both the points table and the fair play table. With RR already seventh in the fair-play table, all-rounder Rahul Tewatia, unhappy with MI bowling bouncers, indulged in a heated argument with the umpire.
Tewatia was arguing with the umpire
October 6, 2020
It's Bumrah, not Cottrell
Tewatia ke tewar aaj nhi chalenge.. samne apna bumrah hai 🖤🖤🙌🏼— Himalaya Savalia (@himalaya_tony) October 6, 2020
Not today #Tewatia #RRvsMI #MI 💙💙💙 #mi pic.twitter.com/fRv60Hnc0g— Abhijit Sawant (@abyjyth) October 6, 2020
LOL
tewatia against cottrell— Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) October 6, 2020
tewatia against Bumrah#MIvsRR pic.twitter.com/hsvh3FJtgi
Hahahahha
( Pandya Mind Voice )— MSDian™ (@Ashwin_tweetz) October 6, 2020
" Tell Tewatia that Arguing with MI Players is a Waste of Time " pic.twitter.com/AELF4x3EG3
Tewatia got Boooomed#MIvRR— Jigalmadi Omkar (@jigalmadi) October 6, 2020
Bumrah's reaction🔥
That look of bumrah after hitting the timber of tewatia 🤔#RRvMI #MIvRR— malt worm ! 🦄 (@NeatPeg) October 6, 2020
