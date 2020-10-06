Twitter reacts to ‘iron-man’ Suryakumar Yadav taking perfect revenge on Archer for pacer’s dangerous bowling

Today at 9:51 PM
The ‘dangerous bowling followed by batsman taking revenge’ plot is something we saw over the weekend and on Monday, and today again, the soap opera-esque script repeated itself. After Archer almost killed Pandya, and then hit Suryakumar Yadav’s head, SKY took the perfect revenge imaginable.
Protagonists in IPL 2020 have been aplenty, and funnily enough, they have generally triumphed in superhero-esque manner. The Rahul Tewatia turnaround has, of course, been the most notable act of heroism in IPL 2020, but there have also been several other mini-triumphs which have been satisfying to watch. For instance, over the weekend, Rahul Tewatia hit Navdeep Saini for two sixes after the bowler struck him with a beamer, and then again, yesterday, Marcus Stoinis forced Saini (once again) to apologize after the seamer refused to apologize after delivering a dangerous beamer. The beamer-six plot repeated itself today in Abu Dhabi, but it turned out to be the most dramatic sub-plot yet, of IPL 2020.
The men involved in today’s drama were Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Jofra Archer, with the Englishman being the villain. On the first ball of the 18th over, Archer, who was turning up the heat, bowled an incredibly dangerous 152 kph beamer towards Pandya, who had to duck to save his life. Unlike Saini on Monday, the Englishman apologized, but the sheer trauma left Pandya and Mumbai Indians rattled.
And, as if this wasn’t enough, three balls later, Archer became an even bigger villain by hitting the batsman bang on the helmet, this time Suryakumar Yadav. The 25-year-old delivered a short-ball, and Yadav, taken aback by the length, copped the white cherry right on his head. At this moment, there was genuine fear and concern amongst those watching, but little did they expect that there was a fairytale payoff waiting to unfold on the very next delivery.
With Archer 2-0 over the Mumbai batsmen, SKY, who was thumped on the head by the Englishman, reverse-scooped the right-armer for an outrageous six over third man. As Archer bowled a fuller delivery in an attempt to outfox the batsman, SKY was one step ahead of the bowler and quickly evolved to ‘god mode’ to play a reverse-scoop all the way for a huge six.
SKY extracted perfect revenge through the shot and became the hero of the night.
Suryakumar gets hit in the helmet from Jofra Archer
October 6, 2020
On the very next delivery Suryakumar Yadav scooped it over Jos Buttler
In the same over, Archer bowled a beamer to Hardik as well
October 6, 2020
Amazing shot
That was just a freak shot from SKY and this make it better because it was against Jofra Archer. pic.twitter.com/Ts4iu82oyj— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 6, 2020
Absolutely
.@surya_14kumar is special and very dangerous because he can play on all sides of the wicket.#MIvRR #IPL2020— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 6, 2020
It was a dangerous delivery
So many beamers this tournament? What is the reason? Extra sweat because of the heat? That could have hurt Hardik and was a dangerous one. @IPL— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 6, 2020
Watching #surya bat will light up anyone's day and bring a smile! Phenomenal talent still can't believe he's not been given a run in the Indian team, said the same on my show on cheeky cheeka today! #MIvRR #IPL2020— Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 6, 2020
Surya Kumar Yadav for Indian T20 Team 🙌 #MI— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 6, 2020
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Suryakumar Yadav
- Jofra Archer
- Hardik Pandya
- Ipl 2020
- Indian Premier League
- Mumbai Indians
- Rajasthan Royals
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.