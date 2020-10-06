Twitter reacts to ‘iron-man’ Suryakumar Yadav taking perfect revenge on Archer for pacer’s dangerous bowling

Protagonists in IPL 2020 have been aplenty, and funnily enough, they have generally triumphed in superhero-esque manner. The Rahul Tewatia turnaround has, of course, been the most notable act of heroism in IPL 2020, but there have also been several other mini-triumphs which have been satisfying to watch. For instance, over the weekend, Rahul Tewatia hit Navdeep Saini for two sixes after the bowler struck him with a beamer, and then again, yesterday, Marcus Stoinis forced Saini (once again) to apologize after the seamer refused to apologize after delivering a dangerous beamer. The beamer-six plot repeated itself today in Abu Dhabi, but it turned out to be the most dramatic sub-plot yet, of IPL 2020.