IPL 2020 | Yuzvendra Chahal is the biggest gun player in the Bangalore side, feels Shaun Pollock

“He took that from strength to strength and after that he has really become a confident bowler. He has good variations, consistency and accuracy. He is the biggest gun player in the Bangalore side. I was asked the other day who is the most important player in the RCB like - if it is Virat or ABD or anyone else? I think it is Chahal. The Overs he gives you and on slightly bigger grounds, he might become a slightly more expensive but that is the beauty of it. He is a fantastic player.”