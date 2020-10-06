IPL 2020 | Yuzvendra Chahal is the biggest gun player in the Bangalore side, feels Shaun Pollock

Today at 9:39 AM
Shaun Pollock has opined that Yuzvendra Chahal is the biggest gun player in the Royal Challengers Bangalore side, even more important than Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Pollock has also added that even during his MI days, Chahal had the uncanny ability to understand the scenario.
Second on the list of most wickets this season, Yuzvendra Chahal has proven yet again why he is one of the most quintessentially talented and the force to be reckoned with in the Royal Challengers Bangalore line-up. He has been the glue to the bits and pieces puzzle of the perennial underachievers and this season, his performance was one of the reasons RCB have held on to the top four spot with three wins from five matches. Former Mumbai Indians skipper Shaun Pollock was high on praise for the leg spinner, calling himself a gun player in the RCB side.
“We dealt with Yuzi Chahal at Mumbai Indians way back before he burst onto the scene. Even in the nets, there was something uncanny about him, he had that ability to understand what is required for the game and what one needs to do to better the craft. In the nets, he dismissed Andrew Symonds multiple times and Symonds was visibly uncomfortable picking his wrong uns,” Pollock said on Cricbuzz Live.
“He took that from strength to strength and after that he has really become a confident bowler. He has good variations, consistency and accuracy. He is the biggest gun player in the Bangalore side. I was asked the other day who is the most important player in the RCB like - if it is Virat or ABD or anyone else? I think it is Chahal. The Overs he gives you and on slightly bigger grounds, he might become a slightly more expensive but that is the beauty of it. He is a fantastic player.”
RCB slumped to an embarrassing 59-run loss to Delhi Capitals and will next take on Chennai Super Kings on October 10.
