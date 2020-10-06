IPL 2020 | Would love to see the ball swing around a bit, opines Trent Boult

Barring the blip in the first game versus Chennai, and the hiccup versus Bangalore, Mumbai Indians have been all but flawless in their IPL 2020 campaign, and the same has been aided by their pacers. The trio of Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson and Trent Boult have marauded batsmen across UAE and have set up the wins for the team in each of the four games they’ve won.