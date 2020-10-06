IPL 2020 | Would love to see the ball swing around a bit, opines Trent Boult

Yesterday at 11:57 PM
Mumbai Indians seamer Trent Boult, who claimed the big scalps of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson on Tuesday, expressed that he would love to see the ball swing a bit more early on in the games to come. Boult’s breakthroughs proved crucial, as they helped MI run through the RR batting.
Barring the blip in the first game versus Chennai, and the hiccup versus Bangalore, Mumbai Indians have been all but flawless in their IPL 2020 campaign, and the same has been aided by their pacers. The trio of Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson and Trent Boult have marauded batsmen across UAE and have set up the wins for the team in each of the four games they’ve won.
Despite Bumrah and Pattinson getting recognition, one person whose achievements have flown under the radar is Trent Boult. The Kiwi left-armer, on Tuesday, registered yet another two-wicket haul, his fourth of the season, and it was his vital breakthroughs - that of Jaiswal and Samson - up top that helped the other bowlers run through the Rajasthan middle-order.
Boult has settled into the MI side seamlessly, but speaking post-match, the left-armer had a little wish for the coming games. Boult hoped for the ball to swing a bit more up-front, claiming that there has been all but no movement thus far, all tournament.
“Would love to see the ball swinging a bit more at the top. Hasn't been a feature of this tournament. Hopefully will get to see it,” Boult said post-match.
The pacer, who now has 10 wickets from the first 6 games of the season, further expressed his satisfaction over how the MI unit has gelled well and worked together as a team. The Royals win took the defending champions to the top of the table.
“I think the whole pack is working together. I think we have a pretty clear game plan. It's a good wicket, but the way we've managed to take wickets [has been good]. You're always challenged with quality players, intimidating you a bit.”
