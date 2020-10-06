IPL 2020 | We should be talking about Yuzvendra Chahal much more, opines Gautam Gambhir

The likes of Rajasthan Royals’ seamer Jofra Archer, and Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada, and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Rashid Khan always dominate headlines whenever there is talk of bowlers, but Yuzvendra Chahal has been the one bowler who has climbed up the bowling charts, without making much noise. Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner has picked up 8 wickets in 5 games at an average of 18.00 so far in the tournament and has been performing brilliantly this season.