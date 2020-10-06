IPL 2020 | We should be talking about Yuzvendra Chahal much more, opines Gautam Gambhir

Today at 11:07 AM
Gautam Gambhir has opined that Yuzvendra Chahal has done brilliantly this season for Royal Challengers Bangalore and hence, he should be counted amongst the other hyped bowlers. He added that Chahal has been right up there with other much talked about bowlers like Jofra Archer and Kagiso Rabada.
This edition of IPL, although has been dominated by batsmen, has seen brilliant display of T20 spells. Be it Mohammad Shami for Kings XI Punjab who ran through Delhi Capitals’ batting line-up to register his best IPL bowling figures of 15/3; Or be it Kolkata Knight Riders’ Pat Cummins who completely throttled Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith - several bowlers have remained in the limelight.
The likes of Rajasthan Royals’ seamer Jofra Archer, and Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada, and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Rashid Khan always dominate headlines whenever there is talk of bowlers, but Yuzvendra Chahal has been the one bowler who has climbed up the bowling charts, without making much noise. Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner has picked up 8 wickets in 5 games at an average of 18.00 so far in the tournament and has been performing brilliantly this season.
Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles during his cricketing days, opined that people should talk about Chahal more than they do.
“Yuzvendra Chahal has been brilliant. We keep talking about Rashid Khan, Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins; but Chahal in IPL, especially in this season, has been right up there,” Gambhir said on ESPNCricinfo.
“We should be talking about Chahal much more. There is more hype around other bowlers. But he has done brilliantly for RCB.”
Chahal did not have a good outing against DC on Monday as he went wicketless in his three overs which was a big reason why RCB lost the match by a mammoth 59-run margin at the Dubai International Stadium.
