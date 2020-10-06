IPL 2020 | Was finding ways to get out, knew a good knock was coming, reveals Suryakumar Yadav 

"I felt it was coming in this game, because in the last few games I was finding ways to get out. This time I just wanted to bat till the end. Loving the added responsibility at the top of the order, and I've just been told to play my game and express myself and I did just that. The lockdown helped me with my off-side game rather than just my leg-side pick-up shot. The team winning is really satisfying and at that situation I had to bat till the end to get the team to a perfect total, and then the bowlers came and finished things off," SKY said at post-match presentation.