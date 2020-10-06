IPL 2020 | Was finding ways to get out, knew a good knock was coming, reveals Suryakumar Yadav 

Yesterday at 11:54 PM
Suryakumar Yadav, after looking in great touch and failing to convert starts, finally had his moment in the sun against RR and he admitted that a good knock was coming this game, after he was, earlier, playing bad shots and getting out. Yadav made an exceptional 79* (47) and helped MI in the win.
Suryakumar Yadav arguably played one of his best knocks in IPL today against Rajasthan Royals. There are many batsmen who make runs but the manner in which SKY batted was akin to something incredible. Just the vast range he showed be it in terms of conventional strokes or the unorthodox shots, like scooping a bowler as fast as Jofra Archer for a six, made him stand out, as even the great Sachin Tendulkar tweeted to applaud his range of hitting. Not that it doesn't happen in cricket often but from an Indian batsman, it is something that rarely comes off.
SKY made an unbeaten 79 with the help of 11 fours and two maximums. He helped his side loot 24 runs off Archer's last two overs, which was simply phenomenal as MI made 68 off the final five and reached 193. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Yadav stated that he's loving the responsibility of batting in the top-order for Mumbai Indians.
"I felt it was coming in this game, because in the last few games I was finding ways to get out. This time I just wanted to bat till the end. Loving the added responsibility at the top of the order, and I've just been told to play my game and express myself and I did just that. The lockdown helped me with my off-side game rather than just my leg-side pick-up shot. The team winning is really satisfying and at that situation I had to bat till the end to get the team to a perfect total, and then the bowlers came and finished things off," SKY said at post-match presentation.
The MI player was also adjudged Man-of-the-Match for his brilliant knock as Mumbai won the game rather easily by 57 runs. They are now on top of the table in IPL 2020.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.