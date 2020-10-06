IPL 2020 | This was first and final warning of 2020, reveals Ravichandran Ashwin

Today at 11:52 AM
After letting go Aaron Finch with a warning for not running him out from the non-striker's end, Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed that he will give no more warning this time. This warning has possibly come at the behest of Ricky Ponting’s insistence of not following the same practice in Delhi.
Ravichandran Ashwin has always been a big advocate for running the batsmen out from the other end if they back up too far. He did the same once for playing for India, a decision which was later pulled out by captain Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar. But while leading Kings XI Punjab last year, Ashwin didn’t wait a second while dismissing Jos Buttler in a game between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals.
The similar situation took place when Aaron Finch had strayed out of his crease at the non-striker's end but Ravichandran Ashwin didn’t dismiss the Aussie. It came on the back of Ricky Ponting irked the spirit of the cricket debate during a podcast in early September and Ashwin obeyed the idea put up by the Aussie. After umpire Nitin Menon alerted Finch about it, the cameras panned to the Delhi Capitals dugout to show Ponting having a wiry smile on his face.
However, post game, Ashwin tweeted that it was his "first and final warning" and he will directly run the batsman out if he finds anyone backing up next time. Since pre-season Ashwin had been tweeting about the issue and even suggested that bowlers should get a "free ball" if non-strikers were found backing up too much.
Let’s make it clear !! First and final warning for 2020. I am making it official and don’t blame me later on. @RickyPonting #runout #nonstriker @AaronFinch5 and I are good buddies btw.😂😂 #IPL2020— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 5, 2020
