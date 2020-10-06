IPL 2020 | Sunrisers Hyderabad rope in Yarra Prithvi Raj as Bhuvneshwar Kumar replacement

Today at 3:10 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed former KKR pacer Yarra Prithvi Raj as a replacement for injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar who has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League. The Indian pacer sustained an injury in Sunrisers Hyderabad's game against Chennai Super Kings.
In the game against Chennai Super Kings, Bhuvneshwar limped off the field in the 19th over after sustaining an injury and as a big blow to the franchise, he will now return back to India. Playing all four matches this season, Bhuvneshwar picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.98, but he will now be replaced by Andhra Pradesh’s Yarra Prithvi Raj.
The left-arm pacer represented Kolkata Knight Riders last season and incidentally played his first game against SRH in Hyderabad. After playing another game against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens, he was deemed not important enough by the Kolkata-based franchise who released him from the squad ahead of the auction.
“Bhuvneshwar Kumar is ruled out of #Dream11IPL 2020 due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery! Prithvi Raj Yarra will replace Bhuvi for the remainder of the season,” the franchise tweeted to share the news.
The franchise has a rich stock of pacers in the line-up, with the likes of T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed being match-winners in the shortest format of the game. Natarajan impressed everyone with his uncanny ability to bowl yorkers at regular intervals which has now made him a regular in the side.
