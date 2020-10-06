IPL 2020 | Seemed as if Stoinis took out all the anger on Bangalore bowler’s, reckons Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag, on a funny note, reckoned that Marcus Stoinis’s brilliant 26-ball 53 against RCB came because he had quarrelled at home and took out all his anger on RCB bowlers. He added that it seemed like RCB were finally free from misfortune but it suddenly returned against Delhi.

Aided by Marcus Stoinis’s 26-ball 53, Delhi Capitals reached the score of 196/4 against RCB - highest by them against Bangalore. In return, RCB could only put on 137/9 in 20 overs and saw themselves losing the contest by 59 runs. It was a complete performance from Delhi, who did not let Virat Kohli-led RCB get into the driver’s seat even for few moments. With this win, DC topped the points table with 4 wins in 5 games.

Reviewing the match in a video uploaded on his Facebook titled ‘Viru Ki Baithak’, former India opener Virender Sehwag joked that it seemed Stoinis was taking out all his personal anger on RCB bowlers. He felt that RCB were finally free from misfortune this season, but it came back to haunt them against Delhi.

“It was as if Delhi’s score has been suffocated. To fix it, ‘Special Agent’ Marcus Stoinis and ‘Atom Bomb’ Rishabh Pant arrived in. It was as if both of them saved Delhi’s government from falling. It seemed as if Stoinis had quarrelled at home and come in to bat and took out all the anger on Bangalore bowler’s and the ball. Agent Stoinis’ successful operation took Delhi to 195,” Sehwag said.

“I am looking for the misfortune haunting Bangalore. It’s been haunting Cheeku’s (Virat Kohli’s) team for so long. It seemed like Bangalore was finally rid of it but it came back suddenly. Embarrassed Kohli’s team in front of Delhi. Ruined all the fun. Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi has come on the top of IPL 2020 points table.”

In the bowling department, Kagiso Rabada starred for Delhi, finishing with the figures of 4/24. Concluding his review, Sehwag praised Rabada for a brilliant display with the ball and taunted Kohli for losing the match against his hometown team.

“Rabada got Virat Kohli and showed all the other batsmen that he is not a bowler but a road roller. So, the moral of the story is that even though Virat Kohli is from Delhi but it was Delhi itself yesterday which confounded Kohli,” Sehwag concluded.