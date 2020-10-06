IPL 2020 | Rishabh Pant should be backed for wicket keeping role in Indian team, opines Ashish Nehra

“It totally depends on which format we are talking about. If we are talking about Test cricket, and if you want to go with the best wicket-keeper then you also have to consider the mindset of the captain and coach. I am in total agreement with Sanjay Bangar, I think they should go ahead with Rishabh Pant. Pant should be backed! Every player needs to be backed when it comes to international cricket,” Nehra said.