IPL 2020 | ‘Perfect’ Suryakumar Yadav’s big innings was always coming, claims Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians have always been personified by their batting strength and it’s the sheer dynamism in the personnel which separates them from the rest. Despite having stars like Rohit Sharma , Quinton de Kock , Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard , they’ve had many a young stars step up for them in the past and win a bucket-load of games for the side.

One person who has been knocking the door right from the first ball of the IPL 2020 season is Suryakumar Yadav, who made eyeballs turn in the first few games with his effervescent stroke-making. However, despite the good looking knocks, 47 remained his highest score, but the 30-year-old got the monkey off his back today in Abu Dhabi.

Walking in at No.3 on the back of de Kock’s dismissal, SKY scored an impeccable unbeaten 79*, a knock that included 11 fours and 2 sixes. The knock propelled Mumbai to a score of 193 and that was enough for them to dust aside the Royals by a hefty 57-run margin.

It was a dominant performance from Mumbai, who were all but flawless on the night en route a 57-run thrashing, which took them to the top of the table. SKY aside, Mumbai’s pacers and their fielding also helped the side a great deal, and Rohit expressed satisfaction over his team’s complete performance.

“We strive to be out there and play well. We have a lot of quality and it's about getting the job done. They all have a lot of confidence. They're all talented and they can take the game away on their day and it's all falling into place. The conditions are helpful here for the quick bowlers. It was nipping around to start with and it's good to have bowlers who can exploit the conditions. We also worked a lot on our fielding, because it's one of the controllables in the game and we made it a point to do that well.”