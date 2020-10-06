IPL 2020 | Marcus Stoinis’ innings last night was a masterclass in power hitting, feels Michael Vaughan

Today at 1:34 PM
Michael Vaughan heaped praise on Marcus Stoinis, stating that his innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore are the very best he has seen from the Aussie. The former England skipper has also added that Rishabh Pant is maturing as a player in the Indian Premier League.
In the last four IPL proceedings this edition, Marcus Stoinis had scored 1,433 runs at an average of 33.3, a definitively below-par score, when compared to the runs he scores in the Big Bash League. However, that has undergone a magical change this season, with his strike rate shooting up to 199, with his boundary every 3.3 balls, made him a fine finisher for Delhi Capitals
Yesterday, his 26-ball 53 helped the side massively against his former team Royal Challengers Bangalore, whose all attempts went kaput, with Stoinis stealing the show. Michael Vaughan was hugely impressed by the batting and called it Stoinis’ finest innings he has seen.
“He had never quite done it. He had never quite got to the level you would think he can … That is his best innings I have seen. It was a masterclass in power hitting, he also played a couple of nice finesse shots as well,” Vaughan said on Cricbuzz Live.
Stoinis had Pant at the other end to thank for who gave him most chances to tonk the RCB bowlers by cleverly rotating the strike. It, in turn, resulted in Delhi Capitals adding 89 runs for the fourth wicket off 41 balls. Vaughan believes that Rishabh Pant has become really mature as a player.
“We spoke about how Rishabh has become a mature player over the course of the tournament. He played a kind of second string in the partnership by just knocking the ball around and making sure Stoinis got back on strike. Rishabh is maturing as a player.”
