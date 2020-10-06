IPL 2020 | Great thing about MS Dhoni is he believes in his players, reckons Brett Lee

Today at 10:23 AM
Brett Lee has reckoned that the best thing about MS Dhoni is that he has complete faith in his players and backs his playing eleven to perform under pressure. He credited the CSK skipper for backing Shane Watson and praised Watson for his match-winning performance in the last game against KXIP.
Chennai Super Kings opener Shane Watson didn’t quite have a dream start to this edition of IPL as in the first four games he failed to perform, scoring only 52 runs at an average of 13 and a strike rate of 108.33. Looking at Watson’s form, there were doubts whether CSK captain MS Dhoni would sit out the former Australia all-rounder or continue to show faith in him. However, Dhoni decided to back Watson against KXIP, despite having lost the last three matches in a row.
Batting first, KXIP asked CSK to chase down 175 in Dubai, and the onus was on Watson and Faf du Plessis to give the side a good start. However, Watson and du Plessis went a few steps further and finished off the entire chase by themselves. Watson scored an unbeaten 83 in 53 balls, while Faf du Plessis scored 87 runs in 53 balls as CSK won the match with 10 wickets in hand and 14 balls remaining.
After CSK’s win, former Australia pacer Brett Lee praised Dhoni for backing Watson, which eventually gave CSK their 2nd win in the season. He insisted that the great thing about Dhoni is that he believes in his players.
“The great thing about MS Dhoni is he believes in his players, commits to the XI that are there. He also backs the 13-14 that are there if there’s an injury. It’s the XI he believes in, commits to the team. They played so well and as they say, the lions will sleep pretty well tonight,” Brett Lee said as quoted by Hindustan Times.
“Hats off to MSD for providing Watson with that opportunity and back his teammate. Watto came out and totally dominated it. The way he went down the line and didn’t go across the line the last few games he went across the line. When he is on form, he can do it but Shane Watson, tonight, was on fire.”
