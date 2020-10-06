IPL 2020 | Great thing about MS Dhoni is he believes in his players, reckons Brett Lee

Chennai Super Kings opener Shane Watson didn’t quite have a dream start to this edition of IPL as in the first four games he failed to perform, scoring only 52 runs at an average of 13 and a strike rate of 108.33. Looking at Watson’s form, there were doubts whether CSK captain MS Dhoni would sit out the former Australia all-rounder or continue to show faith in him. However, Dhoni decided to back Watson against KXIP, despite having lost the last three matches in a row.