IPL 2020 | Don't need to panic much but need to turn it around quickly, admits Steve Smith

Yesterday at 11:31 PM
After Rajasthan's third straight loss, Steven Smith admitted that the team need to turn around things quickly but need not panic much. Rajasthan Royals were blown away by Mumbai, who proved too hot to handle for them as they lost the game by a big margin of 57 runs on the back of SKY's 79*.
Rajasthan Royals lost their third game on the trot as Mumbai Indians overpowered them by a massive margin of 57 runs. RR certainly needs to be either back in Sharjah or carry that track everywhere they go in UAE if they have to start winning games of cricket again in the 13th edition of the IPL. After winning their first two games at Sharjah cricket ground, Steven Smith's men have failed to adjust to the other venues. The continuous failures of Steve Smith and Sanju Samson are also hurting the side big time. They also had a poor time in death overs today as they leaked 68 runs in final five with Jofra Archer giving 24 off his two.
Speaking post-match, Rajasthan Royals skipper Steven Smith admitted the need for batsmen to up their game besides the need to turn around things quickly in the IPL 2020. However, Smith also stated that the side need not panic as winning games will bring back the momentum.
"I think losing wickets early doesn't help, we haven't been able to get off to a good start in the last three games. Outside of Jos and Archer at the end, we have a bit of work to do on our batting. He (Stokes) is not out till the 10th I think. He is not too far away, hopefully we can get a few wins before he's back and then gain momentum. I don't think we need to panic too much, it is just about implementing our plans and playing some good cricket for longer. We haven't been able to do that in the last three games and we have to turn it around quickly. Hopefully get a bit of momentum," Smith said at post-match presentation.
Mumbai, with the win, moved back to the top of the points table.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.