IPL 2020 | CSK won so many titles as they are sensible and don’t panic, reckons Graeme Swann

Chennai Super Kings, under the leadership of MS Dhoni, have been one of the most successful teams in Indian Premier League history, having won 3 titles so far, reaching the playoffs in every season they have played in. In between they were banned for 2 years, but coming back from the suspension, CSK won the IPL title in 2018 while reaching the final in 2019. This success has led to people to discuss the various reasons for their utter dominance in the league and one of the reasons that always comes up is their ability to back players they believe in.