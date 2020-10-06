IPL 2020 | CSK won so many titles as they are sensible and don’t panic, reckons Graeme Swann

Today at 4:42 PM
Graeme Swann has reckoned that the reason CSK have been able to win so many titles is that they show faith in their players and don’t panic. Citing the example of Shane Watson, he stated that CSK showed faith in Watson by sticking by him despite his failures, resulting in him winning them the final.
Chennai Super Kings, under the leadership of MS Dhoni, have been one of the most successful teams in Indian Premier League history, having won 3 titles so far, reaching the playoffs in every season they have played in. In between they were banned for 2 years, but coming back from the suspension, CSK won the IPL title in 2018 while reaching the final in 2019. This success has led to people to discuss the various reasons for their utter dominance in the league and one of the reasons that always comes up is their ability to back players they believe in.
Talking about the same, former England spinner Graeme Swann also heaped praise on CSK team management for backing their players. He cited the example of Shane Watson, who was backed by the CSK management despite regular failures, and then, he won them the IPL 2018 by scoring an unbeaten hundred in the final.
“It (backing) is not just from the captain, even though it’s MS Dhoni who is a huge figure. But it comes from the coach and the whole squad. Knowing that he will come good, Shane Watson always comes good,” Swann said on Star Sports.
“Remember 2 years ago, he was next to useless in the first part of the IPL but a brilliant hundred in the final. They stuck with him and it’s very good quality. It’s why they win so many titles. They are sensible and they don’t panic.”
