Afghanistan opener Najeeb Tarakai passes away after road accident

Afghanistan opener Najeeb Tarakai, who met with an accident on Friday and was brought to a nearby hospital in critical condition, has passed away on Tuesday. Tarakai's last appearance in competitive cricket came last month in the Shpageeza Premier League where he scored 32 for Mis Ainak Knights.
In what has come as terrible news for all cricket-loving fans, Afghanistan top-order batsman Najeeb Tarakai succumbed to the injuries sustained in a road accident and at age 29 in Nangarhar. ACB had said Tarakai would be shifted to "Kabul or outside Afghanistan as soon as possible whenever allowed by health officials" but the unfortunate news came way too early.
“ACB and Afghanistan Cricket Loving Nation mourns the heartbreaking & grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being Najeeb Tarakai (29) who lost his life to a tragic traffic accident leaving us all shocked!,” ACB revealed the news on Twitter.
Tarakai, who played 12 T20Is and one ODI for Afghanistan, started his international career for Afghanistan at the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh and went on to play against UAE, Ireland, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong subsequently.
His fluent 90 runs against Ireland in March 2017 was one of the fine T20 performances in international cricket but his career shrunk thereafter. His final international appearance came in September 2019, against Bangladesh but he last played in Shpageeza Premier League, making 32 for Mis Ainak Knights, last month.
ACB and Afghanistan Cricket Loving Nation mourns the heart breaking & grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being Najeeb Tarakai (29) who lost his life to tragic traffic accident leaving us all shocked!— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 6, 2020
