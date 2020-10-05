VIDEO | Animated Kohli screams his lungs out as Mo Siraj bounces danger-man Shaw out

Today at 8:22 PM
Virat Kohli being animated in RCB colours is a sight fans have been accustomed to, but this season, for four games, the franchise skipper was uncharacteristically quiet and tranquil. However, the ‘real Kohli’ emerged out today as the RCB skipper screamed his lungs out after Prithvi Shaw’s wicket.
In just four games, RCB have been through a rollercoaster of emotions already. Not like it's something new for them but it happened anyway. They, for a change, won their first game, endured a thrashing in the very next game, and also won a Super Over after almost snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. Generally, under normal circumstances, Virat Kohli would have lost his mind but for four games, somehow, the club skipper carried a serene demeanor.
But you can only pretend to be someone else for so long, so finally, in RCB’s fifth game of the season, the true Virat Kohli emerged out, smashing the calm figure that the world saw for a good 14 days.
The heavily-memed Mohammad Siraj made his first appearance of the season, and his first task was to bowl to a rampant Prithvi Shaw, who was in the midst of a flawless innings. Siraj was smashed for a boundary on his very second ball by Dhawan, so a face-off between him and Shaw was being seen as a mis-match. However, astonishingly, to the utter horror of Delhi Capitals fans, the Hyderabad seamer bowled an inch-perfect bouncer that bamboozled Shaw and took the gloves of the youngster. Wicket-keeper AB completed the catch to send Shaw prematurely back to the pavilion. But despite Siraj bowling a perfect delivery, his limelight was stolen by none other than Kohli.
Moments after his seamer dismissed Delhi’s talisman, Kohli, out of nowhere, came running towards the pacer and let out a loud roar that shook the screens. So loud was Kohli’s scream that it almost echoed around the Dubai International Stadium, which was empty. It was the “Mr.Animated” version of the RCB skipper emerging out for the first time this season.
Jokes aside, though, a fired-up Kohli is what everyone wants to see.
