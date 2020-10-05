VIDEO | Animated Kohli screams his lungs out as Mo Siraj bounces danger-man Shaw out

The heavily-memed Mohammad Siraj made his first appearance of the season, and his first task was to bowl to a rampant Prithvi Shaw, who was in the midst of a flawless innings. Siraj was smashed for a boundary on his very second ball by Dhawan, so a face-off between him and Shaw was being seen as a mis-match. However, astonishingly, to the utter horror of Delhi Capitals fans, the Hyderabad seamer bowled an inch-perfect bouncer that bamboozled Shaw and took the gloves of the youngster. Wicket-keeper AB completed the catch to send Shaw prematurely back to the pavilion. But despite Siraj bowling a perfect delivery, his limelight was stolen by none other than Kohli.