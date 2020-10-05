Twitter reacts to furious Stoinis ‘forcing’ Saini to apologize as latter walks away after injuring batsman

Bowling against a set Marcus Stoinis in the 15th over, Saini lost his lengths in the 3rd and 4th balls of the over, which were rightfully dispatched for 10 runs in total. A bit over-enthusiastic to make a strong comeback, the speedster, on the fourth ball of the over, like he did in the previous game, let loose a careless and dangerous beamer. The ball, which was not in Saini’s control, smacked the batsman Stoinis on his gloves and jammed his fingers, and the umpires, rightfully, ruled it a no-ball. But it was what followed next that irked the batsman and earnt the bowler a bad reputation.