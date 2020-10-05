 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Devdutt Padikkal taking leaf out of Faf’s book to take outrageous boundary-line grab

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:06 PM

    Devdutt Padikkal will make the headlines a lot in the years to come alright - not just for his batting, but for his fielding too. Riding the boundary at deep mid-wicket, the 20-year-old pulled out the ‘classic Faf trick’ - tossing the ball, stepping out, stepping in, and grabbing it - to stun Iyer.

    Padikkal you beauty!!

    Bahut Hard!

    What a talent he is!

    Man behind RCB's future??

    Whatta catch! Take a bow, Padikkal

    Brilliantly taken in the end!

