Twitter reacts to Devdutt Padikkal taking leaf out of Faf’s book to take outrageous boundary-line grab

Today at 9:06 PM
Devdutt Padikkal will make the headlines a lot in the years to come alright - not just for his batting, but for his fielding too. Riding the boundary at deep mid-wicket, the 20-year-old pulled out the ‘classic Faf trick’ - tossing the ball, stepping out, stepping in, and grabbing it - to stun Iyer.
Padikkal you beauty!!
Bahut Hard!
Devdutt Padikkal Miracle Catch 🤩🥳#RCBvDC https://t.co/a42qwDiKWf— SACHIN...✨ (@adians_sachin) October 5, 2020
Padikkal's Catch 🔥👌👏#RCB #IPL2020 #RCBvsDC pic.twitter.com/Xsp5bHT1q8— Vɪʀᴀᴛ Kᴏʜʟɪ Fᴀɴ™ 😎 (@Viratismylife) October 5, 2020
What a talent he is!
That catch by Devdutt Padikkal! 🔥#RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/nGee50P4de— Yes I believe that you... (@Ladddooooo) October 5, 2020
Man behind RCB's future??
#IPL2020#DCvRCB— Farzaan Smart (@Smarty0516) October 5, 2020
After watching that amazing Catch of Devdutt Padikkal.
Faf du plessis to Devdutt Padikal : pic.twitter.com/g4eqCvsnTl
Catch by Padikkal 🔥#PlayBold #RCBvDC— ✒ త్రివిక్రమ్ ✍️ (@Harinani_) October 5, 2020
pic.twitter.com/N8P0vnGayu
Whatta catch! Take a bow, Padikkal
What a brilliant catch Padikkal 🔥#PlayBold #RCBvDC @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/bT2CyZ95RP— Kishore 🏇 (@KishoreVK_JSP) October 5, 2020
Padikkal's catch🔥 pic.twitter.com/u78XPCC0Z6— 🦇 (@115_Adelaide) October 5, 2020
Brilliantly taken in the end!
Great catch padippali padikkal ❤🥰😘👍#Master#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers @RCBTweets @devdpd07 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/z7bMuLozWO— Master Yogesh (@MasterYogesh3) October 5, 2020
