    Twitter reacts to ‘apologetic’ RCB slumping to embarrassing defeat at hands of ruthless DC

    DC beats RCB

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:15 PM

    Royal Challengers Bangalore’s hit-and-miss IPL 2020 continued on Monday as after thrashing RR over the weekend, the side slumped to a listless 59-run defeat versus Delhi Capitals. ‘Apology’ was the order of the day for Bangalore, be it skipper Virat Kohli or the ‘dangerous’ Navdeep Saini.

    His expressions! :D :D

    Almost!

    Yeah! Fact.

    2020 healing as RCB being back at theor business!

    Hahaha!

    LOL!!!!!

