Twitter reacts to ‘apologetic’ RCB slumping to embarrassing defeat at hands of ruthless DC

Yesterday at 11:15 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s hit-and-miss IPL 2020 continued on Monday as after thrashing RR over the weekend, the side slumped to a listless 59-run defeat versus Delhi Capitals. ‘Apology’ was the order of the day for Bangalore, be it skipper Virat Kohli or the ‘dangerous’ Navdeep Saini.
His expressions! :D :D
#RCBvDC— Junu #RCB (@Thunderjunu18) October 5, 2020
Virat Kohli almost applied saliva to the ball and his reaction after it 😹pic.twitter.com/YQh5q3vmAh
After dat shot by @PrithviShaw 🔥@imVkohli 😂 Reaction after almost applying saliva😂😂@sachin_rt #IPL2020 #RCBvsDC pic.twitter.com/TgIcnLJhHa— Deshik Yarlagadda💙 (@DeshikTendulkar) October 5, 2020
Virat Kohli forgets no saliva rule! RCB skipper realises his folly moments after making a gaffe against DC#Kohli #RCBvDC #DCvRCB #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/2jWYXoV73I— Shailesh Dobhal (@DshaileshDobhal) October 5, 2020
Almost!
Virat Kohli applied Saliva on Bowl 🤣🤣🤣🤣#RCBvDC #DCvRCB #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/FssMTmaUeY— Team India 2.0 (@teamindia2_0) October 5, 2020
Yeah! Fact.
Whenever RCB loses they make sure it's a huge loss😂— sarcastic Nibba (@sarcasticNibba4) October 5, 2020
NRR is not the word In RCB'S dictionary😂
2020 healing as RCB being back at theor business!
Why is it that when RCB loses, they lose SO badly 🙃— Anoli (@anolehh) October 5, 2020
Looks like 2020 is healing after watching RCB back to their normal ways 🤗 #RCBvDC— Iyeronical (@LosingMotion) October 5, 2020
Hahaha!
RCB IS BACK pic.twitter.com/1rzMf6Rebx— 🐄 (@_monkeybat) October 5, 2020
LOL!!!!!
*Rcb haters showing today's rcb match to Rcb fans*#DCvsRCB pic.twitter.com/lplmfq0iw2— Siddhesh (@Sid_maymay) October 5, 2020
