Three Mumbai bets that can help you win big in their clash versus Rajasthan

The opening batsmen of both the teams are as destructive as they come, with Steve Smith and Jos Buttler opening for Rajasthan and Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma opening for the Mumbai based franchise. However, things haven’t been that glossy when it comes to the score in the powerplay, despite the fact that 200 runs are being scored for fun this time around. Looking at the recent form, both the teams have been watchful in the powerplay, but Mumbai have been ahead of RR on 2 of the three occasions, and in the match that RR is ahead was courtesy to the blinder from Sanju Samson. Although RR has shown that they can be as destructive as any team, they have lacked in taking full advantage of the powerplay, which makes MI favorites to win in this market.