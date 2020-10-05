Three Mumbai bets that can help you win big in their clash versus Rajasthan

Yesterday at 11:53 PM
The table-toppers Mumbai Indians will take on Rajasthan Royals in a bid to extend their stay at the top of the table, after a convincing win against SRH in the previous match. While MI will want Rohit Sharma to continue his good form despite a hiccup, RR will hope Sanju Samson comes to their rescue.
Highest score in first 6 overs - @1.99
Form Guide
MI - 48, 41, 35
RR - 38, 39, 69
The opening batsmen of both the teams are as destructive as they come, with Steve Smith and Jos Buttler opening for Rajasthan and Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma opening for the Mumbai based franchise. However, things haven’t been that glossy when it comes to the score in the powerplay, despite the fact that 200 runs are being scored for fun this time around. Looking at the recent form, both the teams have been watchful in the powerplay, but Mumbai have been ahead of RR on 2 of the three occasions, and in the match that RR is ahead was courtesy to the blinder from Sanju Samson. Although RR has shown that they can be as destructive as any team, they have lacked in taking full advantage of the powerplay, which makes MI favorites to win in this market.
Innings Runs - Mumbai Indians - Over 166.5 - @1.89
Form Guide
Mumbai Indians:- 208, 191, 201
At the venue:- 191, 195, 162
Average score at the venue- 167.67
Mumbai Indians have played three games so far in Abu Dhabi, where they have scored more than 166 on the last two occasions. In the form guide as well, they have destroyed the opposition bowlers with brute power, reaching 200 plus scores on two of the three occasions. The average score at the ground is all more than the score in this market, making this bet align in the favor of Mumbai scoring more than 166 runs. With Jofra Archer still not performing up to the expectations, the bowling attack of Rajasthan which hasn’t looked quite settled will be another factor that improves the chances of Mumbai scoring more than 166 runs.
Mumbai Indians Top Batter - Rohit Sharma - @3.6
Form Guide
In IPL - 6, 70, 8, 80
At the venue - 70, 80, 12
Rohit Sharma has been hitting the ball extremely effortlessly, making other batsmen look amateur against his timing. In this edition of IPL so far, he has scored 176 runs at a strike rate of 144.3, to become the highest run-getter so far for Mumbai, leading his team from the front. At this venue as well, he has been in top form, scoring 2 fifties in 3 games. He did suffer a hiccup in the previous game, after getting out playing a loose shot, but given that the Mumbai skipper has the tendency to produce consistent performance when he is in touch, he is very likely to be the top batsman of Mumbai against Rajasthan.
- Rohit Sharma
- Quinton De Kock
- Sanju Samson
- Steve Smith
- Jos Buttler
- Ipl 2020
- Indian Premier League
- Mumbai Indians
- Rajasthan Royals
Free to play sports betting, virtual games, teen patti and more. Completely free and with real prizes given every day.