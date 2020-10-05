Reports | Finger injury rules Amit Mishra out of IPL 2020

One of the most experienced campaigners, Amit Mishra, who is the second-highest wicket-taker in the entire history of IPL, was looking in good rhythm playing for Delhi this season, taking 3 wickets in 3 matches at an economy of just above 7. Even in the last game against KKR at the batting-heaven of Sharjah, the veteran looked unplayable as he mixed his deliveries to leave KKR batsmen clueless. However, in his very first over against KKR, Mishra hurt his bowling finger in an effort to take a return catch from Nitish Rana. He could bowl only two overs before walking off with the psycho.