Reports | Finger injury rules Amit Mishra out of IPL 2020

According to reports, Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out of the 13th edition of the IPL due to a tendon injury he sustained on his bowling finger during the game against KKR on Saturday. Mishra bowled just 2 overs before leaving the field along with the psycho.
One of the most experienced campaigners, Amit Mishra, who is the second-highest wicket-taker in the entire history of IPL, was looking in good rhythm playing for Delhi this season, taking 3 wickets in 3 matches at an economy of just above 7. Even in the last game against KKR at the batting-heaven of Sharjah, the veteran looked unplayable as he mixed his deliveries to leave KKR batsmen clueless. However, in his very first over against KKR, Mishra hurt his bowling finger in an effort to take a return catch from Nitish Rana. He could bowl only two overs before walking off with the psycho.
Reportedly, a DC official has now confirmed that Mishra has a tendon injury and will miss the rest of the IPL.
"The reports have come in and it is bad news. He will be unavailable for the rest of the season and we will need to look at a replacement. But the worst part is that he was looking in great rhythm and was bowling really well. His experience was something that was not just helping him in the middle on these UAE wickets, but also the young spinners in the team," the official said as reported by TOI.
Although he bowled only 2 overs, Mishra managed to knock out Shubman Gill in a classic leg-spinner way and gave away just 14 runs in a match where over 400 runs were scored. The official further said that the management had high hopes from the veteran and the franchise was disappointed to lose him.
"Unfortunate to lose Mishra in the middle when he was spinning the ball really well. We were confident we had two good overs left, but anything could happen, it is a funny game is T20s and especially here in Sharjah."
